IShowSpeed wins hearts in Kenya with viral stunts and cultural tour

He began creating content in 2016 and broke into the mainstream around 2020–2021.

American streaming sensation IShowSpeed, born Darren Jason Watkins Jr, has taken Kenya by storm, turning the country into the most successful stop on his ongoing 28-day “Speed Does Africa” tour.

Arriving in Nairobi on Sunday, January 11, 2026, the 20-year-old content creator shattered his own records, gaining over 360,000 new subscribers in a single day and pushing his global YouTube following past 48 million.

During a high-energy livestream that peaked at more than 200,000 concurrent viewers, Speed declared Kenya his most successful stop so far.

“I love you all so much. We gained 360,000 subscribers and reached 48 million. Kenya, we will never forget you. Kenya is number one right now,” he said.

The streamer noted that no other country on the tour, which has already included South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Rwanda, and others, had generated such a massive surge in engagement. Kenya’s live video currently boasts nine million views on its YouTube channel, closely followed by South Africa with 4.9 million.

The government moved quickly to embrace the “Speed effect” as a tool for tourism and digital diplomacy. President William Ruto welcomed the star with a video message, highlighting Kenya’s unique spirit: “Jambo, IShowSpeed, welcome to Kenya, karibu Kenya. Kenya is not just another country; Kenya is a pulse, a feeling. Kenya is home. This is magical Kenya, the origin of wonders.”

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano also met the creator on the rooftop of the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC). She described his visit as a “powerful opportunity” to showcase Kenya to a global Gen Z audience, encouraging him to sample local heritage and delicacies.

“Beyond our legendary safaris and breathtaking landscapes, the true magic of Kenya lies in our diversity. Every corner of this country has a story to tell. We invite you to sit with our people and enjoy a plate of our legendary ugali paired with some nyama choma and fresh, spicy kachumbari, the true taste of our heritage!” CS Miano wrote on X upon the streamer’s arrival.

Speed’s itinerary was a whirlwind of cultural immersion, sports, and viral stunts.

He visited Upper Hill School, where he met Olympic javelin champion Julius Yego for a throwing session and joined the school’s rugby team for a match. He also met Bradley Marongo, popularly known as “Gen Z Goliath,” Kenya’s tallest man.

The encounter became a hilarious competition when Bradley asked Speed to compare their foot sizes. Shocked, Speed exclaimed, “This is the biggest foot I have ever seen. It’s the size of my head!”

Bradley gifted Speed a personalised outfit featuring the streamer’s face and the words “Welcome to NBO. +254.” When Speed asked what “NBO” meant, Bradley said, “My friend,” prompting jokes and memes across Kenya.

In the capital, Speed met Ugandan star Tenge Tenge, who accompanied him around the city as hundreds of fans followed their vehicle. At Nairobi National Park, he fed lions, a cheetah, and a hyena, and named a young rhino “Rhinaldo” in honour of Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 20-year-old also experienced Nairobi’s matatu culture, greeting fans from a branded matatu while others followed on motorcycles and in private cars. At Uhuru Park, he rode a camel and made a grand entrance to KICC in a safari rally car driven by Ishmael Azeli. At Kenyatta Market and Carnivore Restaurant, he sampled traditional dishes including ugali, chapati, and nyama choma, as well as ostrich and crocodile meat, noting that “crocodile tastes like fish.”

He enjoyed fresh mangoes and purchased a customised Kenyan-themed shirt for Sh20,000, six times the listed price.

The government, through the Kenya Tourism Board, seized the opportunity to market the country. Speed visited the Mukuru Affordable Housing Project and flew over the expansive Talanta Stadium.

The tour continued with a visit to the Maasai Mara yesterday, before moving on to Nigeria and Senegal.

Speed, rose to fame through live broadcasts, initially playing NBA 2K. Fans were drawn not to his gaming skills but to his wild personality, loud yelling, barking, and funny meltdowns. His encounter with footballer Cristiano Ronaldo remains a highlight.

Becoming a millionaire at just 16, Speed topped music charts in 2022 with his hit single ‘World Cup,’ now with over 195 million views on YouTube.