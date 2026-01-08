North Eastern MPs criticise Gachagua for Eastleigh mall claims

Dadaab MP Farah Maalim says attacks on Somali-owned businesses are driven by envy and hatred. [File, Standard]

North Eastern MPs have accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of making statements that amount to ethnic profiling.

The MPs, led by Dadaab MP Farah Maalim, said Gachagua’s remarks have taken what they termed “Somaliphobia” to alarming levels, adding that attacks on Somali-owned businesses are driven by envy and hatred.

They said Gachagua’s comments amount to ethnic profiling, misinformation and a deliberate attempt to divide Kenyans.

“The Somali community has conducted business with other communities from the colonial period to date, forming one of the most trusted and resilient commercial partnerships in Kenya. It is, therefore, irresponsible and dangerous for any leader to try to create enmity between communities that have co-existed and prospered together for generations,” Maalim said during a press conference at the Parliament Buildings.

He dismissed attempts to link BBS Mall to alleged fraud in Minnesota, United States, saying the claims were false and ignored years of hard work, careful planning and lawful, transparent investments by its owners, whom he described as globally respected businesspeople.

“The business was conceived long before President William Ruto came to power. The project took more than nine years to complete and has created jobs, contributed to revenue and supported local communities. This mall has elevated Kenya’s profile on the global stage,” the MPs said.

Maduro capture

On Sunday, while speaking at a church service in Kiambu, Gachagua appeared to link a mall in Eastleigh, Nairobi, to the Sh39 billion Feeding Our Future fraud scheme in the United States, in which several Kenyans were convicted.

He further called on United States President Donald Trump to conduct an operation in Kenya similar to one he carried out in Venezuela leading to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro.

“Mambo ya Minnesota, pesa iliibiwa, wale watu wamehusika are business partners of the President. Mwenye mall iko Eastleigh ndiye mwenye hiyo scheme. We are asking you Trump, don’t bother about the extradition process in Kenya; just do what you did in Venezuela,” Gachagua said.

Maalim said the Somali community would not remain silent in the face of what he termed reckless and divisive rhetoric.

“The Somali community are not guests in Kenya, and we will not shy away from defending ourselves against reckless and divisive utterances. Gachagua is smarting from impeachment and remains bitter,” he said.

The MPs noted that while serving as Deputy President, Gachagua had publicly praised the same individuals he now criticises, arguing that his actions are politically motivated rather than based on facts.

Punching bag

They called on leaders and citizens to reject attempts to criminalise success or target businesses based on ethnicity, noting that Somali-owned enterprises, like other Kenyan businesses, strengthen the economy, create employment and promote national development.

“Kenya is a nation built on unity, enterprise and opportunity. No community should be turned into a political punching bag,” Maalim said.

Wajir South MP Adow Aden Mohamed described Gachagua’s remarks as dehumanising.

“What he has done to the Somali community is nothing short of dehumanisation. We have seen such dehumanisation in Rwanda before the genocide and in other places. We will call it by its name,” he said.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan said the issue had been politicised and weaponised to scapegoat the Somali community both in Kenya and abroad.

“There is a highly politicised and weaponised narrative involving other nationalities, colours and communities to frame and scapegoat the Somali community in the US and beyond. Bashing Somalis, whether here or in the US, has become a sport, with propaganda, misinformation and lies trending on social media,” Mr Hassan said.

Garissa Township MP Dekow Barrow urged leaders to promote unity and avoid statements that could be interpreted as targeting a particular community.