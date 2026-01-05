DCI rules out foul play in Jirongo's death

Cyrus Jirongo died on the night of December 13, 2025, at Karai area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said preliminary investigations into the death of former Cabinet minister and veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo indicate the incident was a road traffic accident, with no evidence so far suggesting foul play.

In a statement issued on Monday, the DCI said Jirongo died on the night of December 13, 2025, at Karai area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene immediately to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

“DCI wishes to update the public on the ongoing investigations into the tragic death of Cyrus Jirongo,” the statement said, noting that a multi-agency team was constituted to handle the probe.

The team comprises homicide detectives, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, and forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory.

According to their report, investigators processed the scene, secured and preserved exhibits, and documented all relevant physical evidence.

They also recovered CCTV footage from an Egol petrol station near the scene, which is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

In addition, a bus manifest and amateur videos captured at the scene were obtained and subjected to review.

As part of the investigation, statements were recorded from several key witnesses, including Jirongo’s widow, Ann Lanoi Pertet, who was the first family member contacted following the incident.

Statements were also taken from the driver and conductor of the Climax bus involved in the accident, as well as staff at the petrol station.

The DCI further disclosed that senior politicians Moses Wetang’ula, Rebman Malala and Ibrahim Sambul, who had interacted with Jirongo at Karen Oasis restaurant on the evening of December 12, 2025, voluntarily recorded statements to assist investigators.

Seven passengers from the bus also came forward to give statements, while detectives questioned Julius Kiprotich Chelule, the driver of an alleged rescue bus with registration number KCU 573A.

“Based on the evidence gathered and analysed to date, the incident appears to be a road traffic accident, with no indications of foul play,” the DCI said.