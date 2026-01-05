×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

DCI rules out foul play in Jirongo's death

By Mate Tongola | Jan. 5, 2026
Cyrus Jirongo died on the night of December 13, 2025, at Karai area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has said preliminary investigations into the death of former Cabinet minister and veteran politician Cyrus Jirongo indicate the incident was a road traffic accident, with no evidence so far suggesting foul play.

In a statement issued on Monday, the DCI said Jirongo died on the night of December 13, 2025, at Karai area along the Nakuru–Nairobi Highway.

Investigators were dispatched to the scene immediately to establish the circumstances surrounding his death.

“DCI wishes to update the public on the ongoing investigations into the tragic death of Cyrus Jirongo,” the statement said, noting that a multi-agency team was constituted to handle the probe.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The team comprises homicide detectives, officers from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, and forensic experts from the National Forensic Laboratory.

According to their report, investigators processed the scene, secured and preserved exhibits, and documented all relevant physical evidence.

They also recovered CCTV footage from an Egol petrol station near the scene, which is currently undergoing forensic analysis.

In addition, a bus manifest and amateur videos captured at the scene were obtained and subjected to review.

As part of the investigation, statements were recorded from several key witnesses, including Jirongo’s widow, Ann Lanoi Pertet, who was the first family member contacted following the incident.

Statements were also taken from the driver and conductor of the Climax bus involved in the accident, as well as staff at the petrol station.

The DCI further disclosed that senior politicians Moses Wetang’ula, Rebman Malala and Ibrahim Sambul, who had interacted with Jirongo at Karen Oasis restaurant on the evening of December 12, 2025, voluntarily recorded statements to assist investigators.

Seven passengers from the bus also came forward to give statements, while detectives questioned Julius Kiprotich Chelule, the driver of an alleged rescue bus with registration number KCU 573A.

“Based on the evidence gathered and analysed to date, the incident appears to be a road traffic accident, with no indications of foul play,” the DCI said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Karai Accident DCI Cyrus Jirongo
.

Latest Stories

Osimhen and Lookman lead Nigeria cruise into AFCON quarter-finals
Osimhen and Lookman lead Nigeria cruise into AFCON quarter-finals
Football
By AFP
5 hrs ago
Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o and Ndung’u Gachane
5 hrs ago
Political policing in Uganda and what it means for the 2026 vote
Politics
By The Conversation
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
By Josphat Thiong’o and Ndung’u Gachane 5 hrs ago
Re-emergence of Uhuru; Why Uhuru is giving Ruto's team a big headache
Junet now blames Uhuru as Raila's 2022 agents saga refuses to go away
By Irene Githinji 5 hrs ago
Junet now blames Uhuru as Raila's 2022 agents saga refuses to go away
How plastic 'jelly fish' and 'squid' are killing marine animals
By Gardy Chacha 5 hrs ago
How plastic 'jelly fish' and 'squid' are killing marine animals
Call a ceasefire, ODM legislators urge Oburu
By Edwin Nyarangi 5 hrs ago
Call a ceasefire, ODM legislators urge Oburu
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved