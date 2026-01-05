Migori man injured in forced circumcision attack

Police are investigating the two incidents after being reported on Sunday.



A 40-year-old man was seriously injured after being attacked by his brothers in an alleged attempt to subject him to illegal forced re-circumcision.

The incident was reported at Ntimaru Police Station by Beth Samburu, the Migori County Gender Chief Executive Officer Beth Samburu.

Police said the victim was at his home in Bogesi village when three brothers attacked him.

"The assailants used blunt and sharp objects after the victim resisted being forcibly taken for the illegal procedure. He sustained deep cuts to the head and both shoulders, resulting in severe injuries," a police report at the station read in part.

The attackers also damaged the victim’s house, destroying iron sheets using blunt objects. He was rescued by the police and rushed to hospital.

Suspects remain at large.

Elsewhere, a man was found dead inside his car outside his apartment in Mirema Spring, Kasarani.

The incident was reported at Kasarani Police Station by the deceased’s wife.

"The deceased had locked himself inside his car while intoxicated on Sunday at about 5pm and fell asleep in the vehicle. He was discovered unresponsive on Monday at around 8am.

"Detectives who rushed to the scene found his body slumped in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle locked from the inside and no visible physical injuries," Police sources stated.

It is suspected that he may have died from suffocation.

The body was removed to the Kenyatta University mortuary pending a post-mortem examination.