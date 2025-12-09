×
The Standard

LSK announces vacancies for top leadership positions

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 9, 2025
Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo during a past press conference. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

The Law Society of Kenya has announced vacancies for top leadership positions as the current Council’s two-year term ends in March 2026.

In a notice issued pursuant to the Law Society of Kenya Act, 2014 and the Society’s General Regulations, the Secretary declared openings for President, Vice-President and multiple Council seats.

Positions falling vacant include three representatives of the general membership, one of whom must be an advocate with at least 25 years’ experience, four upcountry representatives, three Nairobi representatives, and one Coast representative.

Under Section 17 of the LSK Act, the Council is composed of the President, Vice-President and regional and special representatives drawn from across the country.

Qualified members have been invited to submit nomination papers for the 2026 - 2028 term in accordance with the law and LSK Regulations.

Eligibility for President and Vice-President requires one to be a member of the Society and either a current or former Council member, or qualified to serve as a Supreme Court judge. 

Council aspirants must be members in good standing, have at least two years’ post-admission experience, have no record of professional misconduct in the past three years, and meet the integrity requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution.

