Weatherman: Heavy rains to pound 13 counties from today

Kenya Met warns of heavy rainfall from December 27-30 across Nairobi, parts of Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin and Coast. [File,Standard]

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect 13 counties across the country from today through next Tuesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned.

The rainfall alert, valid today through Tuesday, targets southeastern lowlands, highlands on both sides of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin and southern coastal regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued the fourth update of advisory 04/2025, placing the probability of occurrence between 33 per cent and 66 per cent.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours is expected in parts of the southeastern lowlands on 27th December 2025," the alert stated.

The weatherman projects the rainfall will intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours on Sunday and Monday before reducing in intensity on Tuesday.

Counties under alert include Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet and the southern parts of Kitui, Taita-Taveta and Kwale.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain vigilant for potential floods, with the department promising prompt updates should conditions change.