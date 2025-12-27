×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Weatherman: Heavy rains to pound 13 counties from today

By David Njaaga | Dec. 27, 2025
Kenya Met warns of heavy rainfall from December 27-30 across Nairobi, parts of Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin and Coast. [File,Standard]

Heavy rainfall is expected to affect 13 counties across the country from today through next Tuesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department has warned.

The rainfall alert, valid today through Tuesday, targets southeastern lowlands, highlands on both sides of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin and southern coastal regions.

The Kenya Meteorological Department issued the fourth update of advisory 04/2025, placing the probability of occurrence between 33 per cent and 66 per cent.

"Heavy rainfall of more than 20mm in 24 hours is expected in parts of the southeastern lowlands on 27th December 2025," the alert stated.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The weatherman projects the rainfall will intensify to more than 30mm in 24 hours on Sunday and Monday before reducing in intensity on Tuesday.

Counties under alert include Migori, Homa Bay, Kisii, Narok, Kajiado, Makueni, Machakos, Nairobi, Kericho, Bomet and the southern parts of Kitui, Taita-Taveta and Kwale.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain vigilant for potential floods, with the department promising prompt updates should conditions change.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Heavy Rainfall Kenya Met 13 Counties Southeastern Lowlands
.

Latest Stories

Osimhen inspires Nigeria into AFCON knockouts after dramatic win over Tunisia
Osimhen inspires Nigeria into AFCON knockouts after dramatic win over Tunisia
Football
By Robert Abong'o
3 hrs ago
Kenya's future depends on citizens daring to act with hope and virtue
Opinion
By Edward Buri
4 hrs ago
Why the noises of the Kenyan choir needs a master to harmonize it in 2026
Opinion
By Barack Muluka
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why the noises of the Kenyan choir needs a master to harmonize it in 2026
By Barack Muluka 4 hrs ago
Why the noises of the Kenyan choir needs a master to harmonize it in 2026
To sell or not to sell? Ruto pushes ahead with public asset sales amid concerns
By Brian Ngugi and Macharia Kamau 4 hrs ago
To sell or not to sell? Ruto pushes ahead with public asset sales amid concerns
Let's not bury Jirongo until questions around his death have been answered
By Wafula Buke 4 hrs ago
Let's not bury Jirongo until questions around his death have been answered
When slogans replace shame,the State has admitted failure
By Gitobu Imanyara 4 hrs ago
When slogans replace shame,the State has admitted failure
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved