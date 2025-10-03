×
Brace for heavy rains and strong winds - weatherman

By Esther Nyambura | Oct. 3, 2025
Kenya Met urges Kenyans to brace for heavy rains and strong winds  [File, Standard]

The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall advisory for several parts of the country, warning of possible floods and strong winds over the weekend.

In a notice issued on Friday, October 3, the weatherman said rainfall over the Lake Victoria Basin, Rift Valley, and Highlands West of Rift Valley is expected to intensify in 24 hours and spread to the Highlands East of Rift Valley, including Nairobi.

“The heavy rainfall is expected to continue up to Sunday, October 5, 2025, and is likely to be accompanied by gusty winds. It is projected to reduce in intensity from Monday, October 6, 2025,” the advisory reads.

The department also warned of strong southerly winds expected in the eastern region.

Counties likely to be affected include Kisumu, Homa Bay, Siaya, Migori, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Narok, parts of Kajiado, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu, Marsabit, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu, Tharaka-Nithi, and Nairobi.

Residents in the affected areas have been advised to be on the lookout for potential floods, as floodwaters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream.

“People are advised to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees or near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes,” the weatherman cautioned, adding that strong winds may blow off roofs, uproot trees, and cause structural damage.

