PHOTOS: Rashid Idi special prayers held in Nairobi as colleagues, family mourn

Videographer Rashid Mukoya Idi. [File,Standard]

Standard Group colleagues are mourning the death of award-winning videographer Rashid Mukoya Idi, remembered as a quiet professional whose work helped shape Kenyan visual storytelling for more than a decade.

Idi died on Christmas Day while undergoing treatment at King David Hospital, Ngong, following a short illness.

Family members said Idi complained of headaches on the morning of December 25 but stayed home as his wife went to work. When she returned later in the day, she found him on the floor, sweating and struggling to breathe.

He was rushed to the hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, where he later died.

The Standard Group described Idi as a respected senior videographer whose professionalism, creativity, and commitment left a lasting impact on the organisation and colleagues.

“Rashid will be fondly remembered for his humility, teamwork, and dedication to his craft,” the company said in a statement.

Family and friends in the media fraternity who converged at the Kibra Mosque for special prayers on Friday described the cameraman as a dedicated team player and a humble person who went an extra mile on his duties.

His wife, Rachael Immo, described him as a loving husband who was always available for his family for more than two decades they spent together. Prayers for the late Standard Media Group senior videographer Rashid Idi underway at Masjid Jamia Salama in Kibera on December 26, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

“I’m shocked beyond words and understanding. Just one day, he complained of a very hard headache, and he was gone,” the wife said.

“Rashid was a loving husband, we have lived for more than 25 years, and he has been a devoted husband, always available for our children and me. It is a heavy burden for us,” she added.

Idi joined Standard Group on January 17, 2013, and built a reputation as a dependable videographer with a calm presence in high-pressure assignments.

His career highlight came in 2016 when he won the CNN MultiChoice African Journalist of the Year Award alongside reporter Asha Mwilu for their investigative documentary

“Terror Crossing,” which examined security lapses along the Kenya-Somalia border in Mandera County and investigated terror activities in the region.

The documentary was selected from 1,637 entries submitted from 38 African countries.

Prayers for the late Standard Media Group senior videographer Rashid Idi at Masjid Jamia Salama in Kibera on December 26, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Colleagues described Idi as a professional whose quiet demeanour masked his commitment to his work.

“Calm. Collected. Respectful and reasonable colleague. A true definition of a gentleman,” said Augustine Oduor, the national desk editor.

He recalled speaking with Idi on Christmas Eve. “You followed up with a text message saying, ‘Thank you, brother. Have a wonderful Merry Christmas.’ So sad this was your goodbye message,” he said.

Standard Group digital editor Patrick Vidija said Idi approached every assignment with diligence.

“Rashid was a good man. We entered the industry together, and throughout he performed his duties professionally,” Vidija said. “Always calm and ever smiling, he took on every assignment with commitment.”

KTN political reporter Chris Thairu traced their friendship back to 2003 when both joined Royal Media Services fresh from university, before reuniting at Standard Group in 2016.

“He has been my videographer for ages, travelling the world together,” Thairu said.

“We learned a lot together and shared great moments in the field.” Prayers for the late Standard Media Group senior videographer Rashid Idi at Masjid Jamia Salama in Kibera on December 26, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Health reporter Chebet Birir Saina praised Idi’s ability to frame moments that brought stories to life.

“Whenever I had a feature assignment, and Rashid was assigned as the videographer, I knew we were about to create something special,” Saina said. “Beyond his technical skills, what stood out was his work ethic, humility and care for colleagues.”

Reporter Lucas Ngasike described Idi as a dedicated professional whose work told powerful stories with integrity.

KTN reporter Wanjiku Wanjiru shared a memory that captured Idi’s character in action: “He was cool, selfless, friendly, a strong team player in the field, and a good-hearted man. The last story we covered together was the Makongeni estate demolition,” Wanjiru said, adding, “I remember a woman whose house was almost brought down by a bulldozer; she tried to save her belongings alone. Rashid asked me to look after his camera mounted on a tripod, then immediately ran to help the lady rescue her fridge, lifting it to safety as the bulldozer drew closer.”

“Our last conversation was only two weeks ago, when he congratulated me and sent heartfelt well wishes for my wedding. His sudden demise has come as a shock—we’ve lost a good man,” she added.

Court reporter Kamau Muthoni remembered Idi as unassuming.

“He was quiet yet kind-hearted,” Muthoni said.

Reporter Okumu Modachi said Idi often guided editorial decisions in the field. “On many occasions, he advised on what was important for news,” Modachi said. Prayers for the late Standard Media Group senior videographer Rashid Idi at Masjid Jamia Salama in Kibera on December 26, 2025. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Standard Group Operations Manager Andrew Kagwa said Rashid was respected and always willing to help, both on assignments and in other roles.

“We have lost one of our hardworking videographers, people loved him because he was committed, many times he would even head the videographer’s desk when the boss was away,” said Kagwa, adding, “he was a very quiet man who gelled with others very well, a team player, and I must say it is a sad moment that we have lost him the time when the entire country is celebrating Christmas.”

Senior KTN videographer Dan Imani, who studied with Rashid at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication, described him as jovial and supportive, helping others grow in the industry.

“He was a dependable person since the time we were in college. During the time I knew him, he remained dedicated to his job and consistently delivered the best. It is a big blow for all of us,” said Imani

Another colleague, Hudson Gumbihi, described Idi as a humble man who was willing to go the extra mile on his assignments.

“I worked with him for ten years, and I can say he was a very humble man."

“A good football player and a dedicated cameraman in the field of journalism. The last time I was with you was three weeks ago. Bro, news of your passing has hit me hard. Sad, sad, sad,” ODM Communications Director Phillip Etale wrote.

Family members and media colleagues gathered at the Kibra Cemetery ablution area, where his body is being prepared for burial in Malaba.

He will be buried on Saturday, December 27, according to Islamic burial rites.