Uhuru warns against road recklessness during festive season

By David Njaaga | Dec. 25, 2025

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to exercise caution on roads as they travel to celebrate Christmas and New Year with loved ones.

In his Christmas and New Year message on Thursday, December 25, Kenyatta called on motorists to be patient, obey traffic rules and remember that no journey is worth a life.

"As many travel to be with loved ones, I urge all to exercise caution on our roads. Let us be patient, obey traffic rules and remember that no journey is worth a life," said Kenyatta.

The appeal comes as December 2024 emerged as the deadliest month in Kenya's history, with road crashes claiming 470 lives.

National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data shows 4,748 people lost their lives on Kenyan roads in 2024 compared to 4,324 the year before, marking a 10 per cent increase.

The two weeks leading to Christmas witnessed multiple fatal crashes across the country, claiming scores of lives in accidents that left families devastated.

President William Ruto also issued a similar appeal on Wednesday, calling on Kenyans to drive carefully and avoid unnecessary losses during the holiday season.

The former head of state extended wishes of peace, joy and blessings to Kenyans and their families during the festive period.

He called on citizens to embrace values that unite the nation, including love, unity, compassion and hope for a brighter future.

Looking ahead to 2026, Kenyatta wished Kenyans a prosperous New Year filled with unity, peace and mutual respect.

"I wish you a prosperous New Year 2026, filled with unity, peace and mutual respect for the good of our beloved nation," he noted.

