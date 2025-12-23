Government to withdraw licences of manufacturers producing counterfeit alcohol

PS Raymond Omollo gives his speech during the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse(NACADA)'s launch of the community based rehabilitation network on April 24,2025 at Kenya Institute of Curriculm Development,Nairobi. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

The Ministry of Interior has warned licensed alcohol manufacturers against producing counterfeit and substandard alcoholic drinks.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, December 23, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government is aware of a rise in counterfeit alcoholic beverages in the Kenyan market, warning that action will be taken against those involved in illicit practices.

“The State Department for Internal Security is aware of the proliferation of counterfeit alcoholic beverages in the Kenyan market. This is a matter of grave national concern, given the negative impact on industry and national security,” the statement read.

Omollo said recent multi-agency enforcement operations involving the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) and the National Police Service recorded a significant increase in the seizure of counterfeit alcoholic products, most of which were direct imitations of legitimate brands produced by licensed manufacturers.

He added that intelligence reports had pointed to the involvement of some licensed manufacturers in the production of substandard alcohol, a practice that has denied the government revenue and endangered the lives of Kenyans.

As a result, Omollo said the government is on high alert, particularly during the festive season, warning that stern action will be taken against culpable manufacturers, including the withdrawal of licences and prosecution.