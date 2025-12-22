×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

I take Ruto as a father: Zimbabwe 'Mr Moneybags' defends meeting

By Brian Ngugi | Dec. 22, 2025
President William Ruto and Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo during a past meeting. [Courtesy]

In a continent where business, faith, and geopolitics increasingly intersect, few figures embody this convergence as vividly as Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. In an exclusive interview, Chivayo tells Brian Ngugi the foundations of a business portfolio he says exceeds half a billion dollars, spanning renewable energy, infrastructure, and logistics across at least five African nations. He discusses his ambition to become Zimbabwe’s first “young billionaire”, and his growing footprint in East Africa, particularly in Kenya, that has drawn interest.

Question: Briefly share your background and what you consider the foundation of your business career.

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Businessman Wicknell Chivayo ZANU-PF Charitable Work
.

Latest Stories

SHA scams and unpaid claims threaten UHC
SHA scams and unpaid claims threaten UHC
Health & Science
By Mercy Kahenda
1 hr ago
Top officials spend night in cells for undermining road safety campaign
Coast
By Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Singa-poor or Singapore? To achieve the dream, you must involve Kenyans
Opinion
By Dennis Kabaara
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sick, untreated and unsafe: The plight of KNH patients
By David Odongo 1 hr ago
Sick, untreated and unsafe: The plight of KNH patients
How Grade 10 placement exposed sharp inequality among schools
By Mike Kihaki 1 hr ago
How Grade 10 placement exposed sharp inequality among schools
Ruto says 'Singapore dream' is a reality, tells critics to step aside
By Yvonne Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Ruto says 'Singapore dream' is a reality, tells critics to step aside
Singa-poor or Singapore? To achieve the dream, you must involve Kenyans
By Dennis Kabaara 1 hr ago
Singa-poor or Singapore? To achieve the dream, you must involve Kenyans
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved