I take Ruto as a father: Zimbabwe 'Mr Moneybags' defends meeting

President William Ruto and Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo during a past meeting. [Courtesy]

In a continent where business, faith, and geopolitics increasingly intersect, few figures embody this convergence as vividly as Zimbabwean businessman Wicknell Chivayo. In an exclusive interview, Chivayo tells Brian Ngugi the foundations of a business portfolio he says exceeds half a billion dollars, spanning renewable energy, infrastructure, and logistics across at least five African nations. He discusses his ambition to become Zimbabwe’s first “young billionaire”, and his growing footprint in East Africa, particularly in Kenya, that has drawn interest.

Question: Briefly share your background and what you consider the foundation of your business career.