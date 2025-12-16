Why the Singapore dream is a facade - Experts

The idea of Kenya becoming Africa’s Singapore is no longer a mere talking point floated by President William Ruto. It is a vision that has now received official backing from the Cabinet, following the approval of a Sh5 billion infrastructure fund and a sovereign wealth fund aimed at financing key development projects.

According to President Ruto, Kenya possesses the ability and resources to replicate Singapore’s success, with infrastructure transformation forming the backbone of his vision. During his State of the Nation address, the Head of State said the dream of becoming a new Singapore would be realised through mega-infrastructure projects.

But why Singapore?

Singapore, now a first-world country, transformed itself from a “third-world” nation into a highly developed global financial hub, characterised by advanced infrastructure, high living standards, a strong education system, and excellent healthcare.

However, Singapore’s success was not built solely on infrastructure. The country’s rise was anchored in visionary and pragmatic leadership, a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, strategic investments in education and technology, a strong pro-business environment marked by low taxes, and a deliberate focus on human capital, trade and long-term planning. These factors collectively delivered high GDP growth, stability and prosperity.

Speaking on Spice FM, experts argue that the “Africa’s Singapore” narrative is little more than political advertising by a government seeking a comeback ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Governance expert Peter Kagwanja described the narrative as a repackaging of earlier political messaging.

“We have 2027 coming. And this is simply the repackaging of the hustler, bottom-up agenda. Now that it is gone, you need an alternative analogy, but it is made under mirage ideology,” he said.

He added, “The lie is that infrastructure can transform the nation and make it Singapore; that’s a lie. There is no clarity on how it moves from where to where. It is not about the infrastructure; it is what it is going to carry. What we have now is government by advertisement.”