The Standard

Former PS Wilfred Koinange's wife dies

By Ronald Kipruto | Dec. 13, 2025

A Photo of a flower. [Istock]

Former Finance Permanent Secretary Wilfred Koinange’s wife, Rosemary Bagenda, has died aged 85.

Bagenda died on Thursday, December 11.

She is survived by four children and seven grandchildren.

Her burial will take place on Thursday, December 18, following a church service at ACK St. John Church in Kiambaa.

According to a notice seen by The Standard, the final burial rites will be private.

Her husband, the late Dr Wilfred Koinange, served as director of medical services at the Ministry of Health and was an adviser to both the health minister and the permanent secretary.

In 1972, after postgraduate training at Brompton Hospital in London and Edinburgh City Hospital in the United Kingdom, he was appointed director of communicable disease control in Kenya.

Dr. Koinange also held senior roles in the Ministries of Finance, Health, Agriculture and Industry.

He died in 2012 following complications caused by ruptured blood vessels in the heart.

.

