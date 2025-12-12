Thousands at Nyayo National Stadium for 62nd Jamhuri day fete (Photos)

President William Ruto arrive for Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi. December 12th,2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Thousands of Kenyans streamed into Nyayo National Stadium as early as 6am for the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations.

The event, marked nationwide, is being officiated by President William Ruto.

First Lady Rachel Ruto arrive for Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi. December 12th, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]





Also in attendance is Ghana’s President John Mahama, the chief guest at this year’s ceremony, which is themed around tourism.

Other leaders present include Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.

The public seated at the Nyayo National Stadium for Jamhuri Day celebrations. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Cabinet secretaries in attendance include Ali Hassan Joho (Mining), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior), Hannah Cheptumo (Gender), and Erick Muuga (Water).

Ruto arrived minutes after 10am, and inspected the guard of honour.

This year's celebrations have also seen the recognition and celebration of the Kenyan police who went to restore peace in Haiti. The mission was in Haiti for 17 months.

Based on this year's theme on Tourism, skits and entertainment led by comedian Kazungu Matano, popularly known as Captain Otoyo, highlighted notable Kenyan parks and tourist attraction sites in the country.