Thousands at Nyayo National Stadium for 62nd Jamhuri day fete (Photos)

Thousands of Kenyans streamed into Nyayo National Stadium as early as 6am for the 62nd Jamhuri Day celebrations.
The event, marked nationwide, is being officiated by President William Ruto.
Also in attendance is Ghana’s President John Mahama, the chief guest at this year’s ceremony, which is themed around tourism.
Other leaders present include Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.
Cabinet secretaries in attendance include Ali Hassan Joho (Mining), Rebecca Miano (Tourism), Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior), Hannah Cheptumo (Gender), and Erick Muuga (Water).
Ruto arrived minutes after 10am, and inspected the guard of honour.
Nairobi Governor Sakaja also proposes that next year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations be held at Talanta Stadium, asking President William Ruto to rename facility Raila Odinga International Stadium in honor of late former Prime Minister.
Stay informed. Subscribe to our newsletter