JSC appoints 100 new magistrates to boost justice delivery

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 100 new Resident Magistrates in a move aimed at boosting the efficiency and accessibility of justice across the country.

The appointments raise the total number of magistrates to 660, serving in 143 Magistrates’ Courts that handle the bulk of criminal and civil cases nationwide.

JSC said the new cohort will help ease the longstanding burden of case backlogs and reduce delays in the delivery of justice.

According to the Commission, the deployment of magistrates to various court stations, including underserved areas and newly established courts, will expand access to judicial services and bring them closer to communities at the grassroots.

The increased staffing is also expected to enhance judicial specialization.

With more Resident Magistrates available, the Judiciary will be able to strengthen specialised courts such as Children’s Courts and Small Claims Courts, freeing senior judicial officers to focus on more complex matters.

The JSC noted that the appointments form part of a broader human resource strategy to build a Judiciary that is independent, efficient, and responsive to public needs, while reinforcing confidence in the justice system through faster case resolution and improved service delivery.