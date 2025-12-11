×
Rogue agencies ruining Kenya's labour migration, envoy says as country eyes new pathways

By Stephen Ruto | Dec. 11, 2025

 

Dr Wilson Kogo,during the interview for the position of ambassador Canberra, Australia, before the Defence Intelligence and Foreign Relations committee at the Mini Chambers, County hall, Nairobi. October 26th,2023.[FILE,Standard]

Rogue recruitment agencies have placed Kenya in level 3 at the Australian labour market, the Kenya High Commission in the foreign country has revealed.

According to the High Commission, the exploitative agencies ruined Kenya’s image and trust despite a staggering number of opportunities for the country’s youth.

The country’s ambassador to Australia, Wilson Kogo, said at the Eldoret National Polytechnic on Wednesday that Kenya was putting in place measures to elevate the country and open more opportunities to the jobless youth.

Kogo said the embassy was impressed by the revocation of licences for 600 recruitment agencies believed to be rogue.

Several recruitment agencies based in Eldoret were deregistered following an outcry. They were accused of pocketing millions from parents and failing to connect job-seeking youth to opportunities abroad.

“Operating licences of over 600 recruitment agencies have been revoked. Australian systems have no room for fraudulent dealings in recruitment that have ruined foreign labour processes in Kenya,” the envoy said during a meeting with stakeholders at the Eldoret-based TVET institution.

Eldoret National Polytechnic is among eight TVET institutions that are charged with offering Australian-accredited skills under Signet Institute.

Kogo said the government has demonstrated it can deal with agencies ruining the image of the country through undesirable recruitment practices.

“Kenya is at level three and can move to level one. We are in level three because of rogue agencies. Some of the agencies are disregarding integrity while trying to connect people to job opportunities. We are urging government authorities to continue dealing with those who are not adhering to best recruitment practices,” he said.

He called for the involvement of the Kenya High Commission in Australia in recruitment processes of Kenyans seeking jobs and education opportunities in the foreign nation, saying the embassy’s intervention will address recruitment bottlenecks using diplomatic means.

He said Australia has expressed interest in recruiting more than 200,000 Kenyan workers, but the country was looking to take 1,000 young Kenyans in a pilot phase as it streamlines a new labour pathway where potential workers are trained in TVETs and exported after graduation.

“There are requests for more than 10,000 brick layers, 50,000 health workers and 98,000 electricity technicians, among other sectors. We are targeting at least 1,000 candidates to start off the programme,” the ambassador said.

He further said: “Kenya is an English-speaking country, and engagements are underway to exempt labourers from the country. Australia needs people to support their economy in different sectors.”

The Kenya High Commission in Australia is sensitizing recruitment agencies on best global practices. “We have told them that they would be shooting themselves in the foot if they continue messing up the processes. We have told them to make the paperwork right.”

Eldoret National Polytechnic Chief Principal Charles Koech said the institution will play its role in training the cohorts in partnership with Signet Institute.

“We are confident that the training will change their lives,” Dr Koech said.

Signet Institute Head of Marketing Muhammad Ali said the new labour export pathway will eliminate rogue recruitment agencies.

.

