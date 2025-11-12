Mudavadi: 400 Kenyans fall victim to fraudulent jobs in Asia

Foreign Affairs Musalia CS Mudavadi flanked by PS Abraham Korir Sing'Oei and Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu giving a quartely report of the government on November 12, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

About 400 Kenyans have been lured by fraudulent job offers in Asia, ending up in conditions akin to modern slavery, Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has said.

In a statement on Wednesday, November 12, Mudavadi noted that since 2022, authorities have rescued 500 victims and delisted 600 rogue recruitment agencies.

“Approximately 400 Kenyans have been lured by fake job offers in the Far East and ended up in conditions akin to modern slavery,” Mudavadi explained, citing forced labour, online

scams, and organ trafficking.

At the same time, Kenya is widening its diplomatic reach and deepening regional and global ties.

The country opened consulates in Guangzhou, China, and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, operational in August and November 2025.

The Cabinet has approved embassies in Copenhagen, Denmark, Hanoi, Vietnam, and Vatican City to advance global, moral, and development diplomacy.

Engagement with the Vatican, Mudavadi added, will strengthen cooperation in education and healthcare through Catholic agencies that run more than 7,700 schools and 500

health facilities in Kenya.

Kenya has participated in TICAD9 in Japan, FOCAC in China, UN General Assembly 80 in New York, COP30 in Brazil, and the COMESA Heads of State Summit hosted in Nairobi.

Mudavadi highlighted a Sh22 billion Samurai Financing Facility from Japan to support green industrialisation and e-mobility, and duty-free access to China’s market for Kenyan

exports including coffee and avocados.

Diaspora diplomacy has generated record remittances, with 430,000 Kenyans securing jobs abroad since 2023, bringing home Sh651.7 billion in 2024, an 18 per cent increase from

2023, Mudavadi observed. Negotiations with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, and Jordan are expanding opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled workers.

Mudavadi confirmed the release of eight Kenyans detained in Tanzania, while three remain in custody.

Expressing concern over the death of John Ogutu, a Kenyan teacher shot in Dar es Salaam, Mudavadi said the government is following up on the case.

Regionally, Kenya maintains a positive trade balance with Uganda and Tanzania, with exports to the East African Community reaching Sh321.4 billion in 2024, double the 2020 figure.

Mudavadi added that Kenya continues to promote stability in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and Haiti.

On peacekeeping, Mudavadi said, “Kenya will continue to stand ready to contribute to peace in Sudan, DRC, and beyond,” noting that police deployment in Haiti has enabled the

reopening of schools and hospitals.

“Our diplomacy is people-centered, protecting Kenyans, promoting trade, and projecting Kenya’s leadership on the world stage,” he added