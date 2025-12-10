Ruto defends Sh323b Kenya-US health deal amid fears over citizen data

President William Ruto, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Council of Governor Chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi during the 12th National and County Co-ordinating Summit at State House, Nairobi on December 10, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has dismissed claims that the government agreed to share Kenyan citizens’ data with the United States through a Sh323 billion health deal signed Thursday, December 4.

Speaking at the National and County Governments Summit at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, December 10, Ruto said the agreement was carefully reviewed by the State Law Office and posed no threat to citizens’ health data.

“There is no equivocation, whatsoever, that the agreement can undermine the interest of the people of Kenya including matters to do with our health data. The office of the Attorney General went through the agreement with a tooth comb,” said Ruto.

“No government will take advantage of the people of Kenya so long as I am President,” he added

The final document followed intense negotiations when US officials visited Kenya.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Medical Services Principal Secretary Ouma Oluga led the Kenyan delegation.

Ruto said the agreement is similar to previous cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Under the deal, the US government will provide Sh206 billion while Kenya contributes the balance over five years.

Funds will support health programmes targeting HIV/Aids, malaria, and polio in collaboration with counties.

Some Kenyans have raised concerns that the agreement could allow US institutions to bypass safeguards in the Data Protection Act.

Ruto suggested opposition stemmed from non-governmental organisations that previously benefited from donor funding.

“It is not me who said this. The US government said it didn’t want to fund the NGO industry. So, if anyone feels aggrieved because they were making good money, owning luxurious offices, and driving big cars, why blame us?” noted Ruto.

Last Monday, the Ministry of Health released the full agreement amid growing public scrutiny and sent officials for media engagements to address concerns.

Ruto also revealed that talks for a bilateral trade agreement are at an advanced stage and could be signed in January 2026, making Kenya the first African country to secure such a deal post Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).