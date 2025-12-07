×
The Standard

IEBC convenes high-stakes review of violence-marred by-elections

By Mike Kihaki | Dec. 7, 2025
EBC Chair Erastus Ethekon during the swearing in of the commission at Supreme Court on July 11, 2025. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has called a critical post mortem meeting for Monday, December 8, to address widespread concerns over violence, interference, and operational failures that plagued the November 27 by-elections.

Scheduled for a hotel in Upperhill, Nairobi, the half-day forum will bring together political parties, candidates, civil society, and state actors. In an invitation signed by CEO Hussein

Marjan Hussein, the commission stated the aim is to “openly reflect on the conduct of the by elections,” gather feedback, and identify lessons to strengthen future polls.

The review follows reports of intimidation and disruption in constituencies including Kasipul, Malava, and several wards in Nyamira County. IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon condemned the incidents, urging political actors to uphold peace and the rule of law. “No individual or group has the right to compromise the peace, safety, or integrity of the process,” Ethekon stated, adding that the commission is collaborating with security agencies to ensure perpetrators face justice

The meeting occurs amid growing pressure from civil society. A coalition including the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) and Transparency International–Kenya has threatened legal action, citing widespread irregularities.

“We observed serious breaches that undermine electoral integrity,” said KHRC Executive Director Davis Malombe. 

The Elections Observation Group (ELOG), in its final assessment, noted that while polling-day operations were generally smooth, the pre-election environment was tainted by political interference, voter inducement, and security lapses. The group warned that such factors, if unaddressed,  erode public trust and threaten the credibility of future electoral cycles.

Monday’s dialogue is seen as a first step toward reforming Kenya’s electoral process ahead of the next general election.

The Standard
