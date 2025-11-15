×
Upcoming by-elections offer big test for stakeholders in 2027 race

By Irungu Houghton | Nov. 15, 2025
Retired Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta with former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during a grass root party members meeting at Thika Green Golf Resort on 7th November 2025. [Jubilee Party]

The 27th November by-elections have all the signs of a mini general election. Given that our two neighbouring Tanzania and Uganda governments, have provided clear evidence how not to prepare for elections, can Kenyan authorities demonstrate any difference?

Elections are to take place on the same day for 24 seats including senator, National Assembly members and County Assembly Members. They include Baringo County, Banissa, Kasipul, Magarini, Malava, Mbeere and Ugunja constituencies and 17 wards across 14 of Kenya’s 47 counties. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

