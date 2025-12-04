Bungei moved in reshuffle of top police command

Director of operations at Vigilance House Adamson Bungei addresses a past press briefing at Nairobi Area Traffic headquarters. [File, Standard]

Director of operations at Vigilance House Adamson Bungei, has been transferred in changes affecting the top command of Kenya Police Service (KPS) headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat

Bungei now moves to Bruce House to take over as director of Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons. He served as Nairobi Police Commander before moving to Vigilance House.

In the changes, Rift Valley Police Commander Jasper Ombati moves to Central in the same capacity, swapping positions with Samuel Ndanyi.

Donatha Kiplagat heads to Kiganjo where she will be the deputy commandant National Police College Main Campus.

Isiolo County Police Commander Joseph Wambugu has been transferred to the National Police Leadership Academy (NPLA) in Ngong.

Wambugu has been replaced by Isaac Sang, who is the immediate former in charge of Sports at Vigilance House, which will be taken over Tom Okoth.

The changes came two days after the Jukwaa la Usalama report indicated that transfers play a critical role in strengthening accountability within the security sector by preventing over-familiarity with local communities while promoting professionalism and ensuring an equitable distribution of skilled and experienced officers.

“Concerns regarding the transfer and deployment of police and National Government Administrative officers featured prominently during the Jukwaa la Usalama forums where stakeholders highlighted systemic challenges affecting the effectiveness and morale of officers,” stated the report, which was handed over to President William Ruto on Tuesday at State House.

According to the report, overstaying by officers reduces accountability, compromises impartiality, and leads to uneven distribution of experienced personnel.

“It was recommended that a transfer policy be developed to establish clear guidelines to govern postings, establish criteria for transfers, timelines for relocation, logistical and welfare support to ensure that officers serve the county equally and are not confined to a single station indefinitely,” adds the report.