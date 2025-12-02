×
Tanzania protest tension disrupts trade at the Kenya border

By Mate Tongola | Dec. 2, 2025
Various businesses at the Namanga Border have been affected following the post-election violence. [Mate Tongola, Standard]

Trade along the Kenya-Tanzania border has slowed sharply as Tanzania prepares for nationwide anti-government demonstrations starting December 5, with major protests anticipated on December 9.

The US Embassy in Tanzania has already issued a security alert warning its citizens of possible disruptions, including unrest, curfews, internet blackouts, ferry and flight cancellations, and increased roadblocks.

Kenya is beginning to feel the ripple effects of political tension across the border, particularly among traders who rely heavily on the Tanzanian market.

Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) Chief Executive Officer Tobias Olando told The Standard that uncertainty in Tanzania threatens a critical export destination.

“Kenya exported goods worth Sh67 billion to Tanzania in 2024 and imported goods worth about Sh57 billion,” Olando said. “If there is chaos in Tanzania, it means our businessmen who are exporting their products are not able to access that market," he stated.

He added that the escalating tension has disrupted the movement of goods and services, straining logistics and slowing regional trade.

At the Taveta-Holili One-Stop Border Post, cross-border trade has stalled significantly following heightened security operations by the Tanzanian military.

Small-scale traders, transport operators, and boda boda riders have reported arbitrary restrictions, harassment, and an unofficial 6:00 PM curfew imposed on Kenyan nationals operating beyond Holili town.

Boda boda chairperson Simon Mafusa said riders can no longer access Tanzanian towns such as Himo and Moshi routes that previously offered steady income.

The situation continues to evolve as both traders and regional authorities monitor developments ahead of the planned protests.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan Post Election Violence Protests In Tanzania
