The Standard

Government confirms cyberattack, systems restored

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 17, 2025
Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo. [File, Standard]

The government has confirmed that several official websites were temporarily knocked offline on Monday following a cybersecurity incident.

In a statement issued by Principal Secretary for Internal Security Dr. Raymond Omollo, the government said preliminary investigations point to a group calling itself “PCP@Kenya” as the suspected attackers.

The breach rendered several government platforms inaccessible for several hours.

Authorities said incident response teams were immediately activated, with technical agencies and partners working to contain the breach and restore services.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

"The government has since stabilized the affected systems and placed them under continuous monitoring," Omollo stated.

At the same time, the PS noted that the state is focusing on strengthening its multilayered cyber defences to ensure early detection, rapid containment, and minimal disruption in the event of future attempts.

The government urged the public, as well as institutions, to remain vigilant and report suspicious cyber activity to the National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team, the National Computer and Cybercrimes Coordination Committee, or the Directorate of Criminal Investigations through their official hotlines and email channels.

The incident amounts to a breach of Kenyan law, including the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, the Kenya Information and Communications Act, and the Data Protection Act. Authorities say those responsible will face prosecution.

.

.

.

