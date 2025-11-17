Government websites hit in major cyberattack

The “14:88 Heil Hitler” is a code commonly associated with neo-Nazi ideology.

A coordinated cyberattack early Monday crippled dozens of Kenyan government websites, affecting key ministries and state agencies.

Among those impacted were the ministries of Health, Education, Labour, Environment, ICT, Tourism, Energy, Water, and Interior. State House,

The Hustler Fund portal and Nairobi County’s official site, among others, were similarly disrupted.

Visitors to the affected sites were greeted with defaced pages carrying white supremacist messages, including “Access denied by PCP,” “We will rise again,” “White power worldwide,” and “14:88 Heil Hitler,” a code commonly associated with neo-Nazi ideology.

The attack replaced legitimate content with offensive messages, leaving thousands of Kenyans unable to access routine government services.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility, and the government has yet to issue an official statement or timeline for restoring the affected services.