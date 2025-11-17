×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Government websites hit in major cyberattack

By Mate Tongola | Nov. 17, 2025
The “14:88 Heil Hitler” is a code commonly associated with neo-Nazi ideology.

A coordinated cyberattack early Monday crippled dozens of Kenyan government websites, affecting key ministries and state agencies.

Among those impacted were the ministries of Health, Education, Labour, Environment, ICT, Tourism, Energy, Water, and Interior. State House,

The Hustler Fund portal and Nairobi County’s official site, among others, were similarly disrupted.

Visitors to the affected sites were greeted with defaced pages carrying white supremacist messages, including “Access denied by PCP,” “We will rise again,” “White power worldwide,” and “14:88 Heil Hitler,” a code commonly associated with neo-Nazi ideology.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The attack replaced legitimate content with offensive messages, leaving thousands of Kenyans unable to access routine government services.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility, and the government has yet to issue an official statement or timeline for restoring the affected services.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Government Websites Hacked Hackers 14:88 Heil Hitler
.

Latest Stories

Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Help needy people to access new effective antiretroviral
Opinion
By Jeffrey Okoro
45 mins ago
Thunder tip off 2026 BAL against Uganda's Namuwongo Blazers
Basketball
By Elizabeth Mburugu
45 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Financial Standard
By Graham Kajilwa
45 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
By Standard Team 45 mins ago
Bribes, targets and threats: How police top brass spearhead elaborate extortion racket
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
By Juliet Omelo 45 mins ago
Kenyans still seeking answers of kin missing after Dar polls chaos
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
By Graham Kajilwa 45 mins ago
Why super-rich are rushing to relocate family offices
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
By Dennis Kabaara 45 mins ago
Kenya's key export was coffee but now it's cheap labour that is abused overseas
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved