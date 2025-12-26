×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Governor Lomurkai, wife donates to Lodwar GK Prison, unveil infrastructure plans

By Bakari Ang’ela | Dec. 26, 2025

Turkana Governor Dr. Jeremiah Lomorukai, accompanied by his wife Lilian Ekamais visited Lodwar GK Prison, where they donated four bulls and Sh500,000.[Bakari Ang`ela,Standard]

Turkana Governor Dr. Jeremiah Lomorukai, accompanied by his wife Lilian Ekamais visited Lodwar GK Prison, where they donated four bulls and Sh500,000 to improve the welfare of inmates facing challenging living conditions.

The bulls will be used for a festive meal, while the cash donation will go toward purchasing essential supplies, including bread, soap and tissue paper—items that are often scarce due to budget constraints and overcrowding at the facility.

Addressing the inmates, Dr. Lomorukai said the visit was about more than material support. “This is not just about food. It is about giving you hope and reminding you that your past mistakes do not define your future. Use this time wisely,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ekamais encouraged inmates to focus on personal growth and rehabilitation.

“Your families are waiting for you, and your communities are eager to welcome you back as changed individuals,” Ms. Ekamais said, underscoring the role of society in supporting reintegration.

Lodwar GK Prison has long struggled with overcrowding and inadequate resources, with many inmates living in congested conditions and lacking basic amenities such as proper bedding and clean water. Acknowledging these challenges, the Governor outlined plans for long-term reforms.

Key among the initiatives is the construction of two new prison blocks—one for male inmates and another for female inmates—to ease congestion and improve living conditions. “We want to ensure inmates are housed in decent environments that promote rehabilitation rather than despair,” Dr. Lomorukai said.

He also announced plans to establish a remand block in Turkana West to reduce the burden on families from remote areas, such as Lokichoggio, who currently travel long distances to Lodwar. “Our aim is to bring services closer to the people,” he said.

During the visit, the Governor and First Lady interacted with inmates on matters of education and skills development. Prison officials noted that such programmes are vital for successful reintegration, as they equip inmates with practical skills for life after release.

Prison officers welcomed the visit, terming it a major morale booster. “The Governor’s visit has lifted spirits among both inmates and staff. It shows that county leadership cares about our welfare,” said a senior officer.

Dr. Lomorukai emphasized that humane treatment of inmates benefits the wider community by enhancing safety and social cohesion. The First Lady added that education, vocational training and counselling are critical to long-term rehabilitation, urging society to embrace reformed inmates.

By combining immediate support with long-term infrastructure development, the county administration aims to transform Lodwar GK Prison into a more rehabilitative facility. Inmates expressed gratitude for the visit, saying it inspired hope and renewed commitment to positive change.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Turkana Governor Dr. Jeremiah Lomorukai Lodwar GK Prison Christmas Gifts Turkana Christmas
.

Latest Stories

Morocco forced to wait for AFCON knockout place after Mali draw
Morocco forced to wait for AFCON knockout place after Mali draw
Football
By AFP
51 mins ago
Salah helps 10-man Egypt beat South Africa and book last-16 place
Football
By AFP
55 mins ago
Musona rescues Zimbabwe in AFCON draw with Angola
Football
By AFP
59 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Trump's air strike in Nigeria: Will Sudan RSF be next on his hit list?
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
Trump's air strike in Nigeria: Will Sudan RSF be next on his hit list?
PHOTOS: Kenyans mark Christmas amid tight budgets, road safety concerns
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
PHOTOS: Kenyans mark Christmas amid tight budgets, road safety concerns
When the library burns: Remembering Kenya's fallen cultural giants
By Anjellah N. Owino 2 hrs ago
When the library burns: Remembering Kenya's fallen cultural giants
How Wamatangi and Ng'ang'a are heating up Kiambu politics
By Irene Githinji and Gitau Wanyoike 2 hrs ago
How Wamatangi and Ng'ang'a are heating up Kiambu politics
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved