Governor Lomurkai, wife donates to Lodwar GK Prison, unveil infrastructure plans

Turkana Governor Dr. Jeremiah Lomorukai, accompanied by his wife Lilian Ekamais visited Lodwar GK Prison, where they donated four bulls and Sh500,000 to improve the welfare of inmates facing challenging living conditions.

The bulls will be used for a festive meal, while the cash donation will go toward purchasing essential supplies, including bread, soap and tissue paper—items that are often scarce due to budget constraints and overcrowding at the facility.

Addressing the inmates, Dr. Lomorukai said the visit was about more than material support. “This is not just about food. It is about giving you hope and reminding you that your past mistakes do not define your future. Use this time wisely,” he said.

Ekamais encouraged inmates to focus on personal growth and rehabilitation.

“Your families are waiting for you, and your communities are eager to welcome you back as changed individuals,” Ms. Ekamais said, underscoring the role of society in supporting reintegration.

Lodwar GK Prison has long struggled with overcrowding and inadequate resources, with many inmates living in congested conditions and lacking basic amenities such as proper bedding and clean water. Acknowledging these challenges, the Governor outlined plans for long-term reforms.

Key among the initiatives is the construction of two new prison blocks—one for male inmates and another for female inmates—to ease congestion and improve living conditions. “We want to ensure inmates are housed in decent environments that promote rehabilitation rather than despair,” Dr. Lomorukai said.

He also announced plans to establish a remand block in Turkana West to reduce the burden on families from remote areas, such as Lokichoggio, who currently travel long distances to Lodwar. “Our aim is to bring services closer to the people,” he said.

During the visit, the Governor and First Lady interacted with inmates on matters of education and skills development. Prison officials noted that such programmes are vital for successful reintegration, as they equip inmates with practical skills for life after release.

Prison officers welcomed the visit, terming it a major morale booster. “The Governor’s visit has lifted spirits among both inmates and staff. It shows that county leadership cares about our welfare,” said a senior officer.

Dr. Lomorukai emphasized that humane treatment of inmates benefits the wider community by enhancing safety and social cohesion. The First Lady added that education, vocational training and counselling are critical to long-term rehabilitation, urging society to embrace reformed inmates.

By combining immediate support with long-term infrastructure development, the county administration aims to transform Lodwar GK Prison into a more rehabilitative facility. Inmates expressed gratitude for the visit, saying it inspired hope and renewed commitment to positive change.