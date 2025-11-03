×
The Standard

IEBC registers 90,000 new voters countrywide

By Sharon Wanga | Nov. 3, 2025

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon before National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee on May 31, 2025.[Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced significant progress in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CUR) exercise being conducted across 290 constituencies countrywide.

In a statement released, Chairperson Erastus Ethekon reported that as of 31 October 2025, a total of 90,020 new voters had registered, 15,619 transfers had been processed, and 188 voter details had been updated.

The Commission reaffirmed that the CUR exercise remains open year-round, giving citizens an opportunity to register as new voters, transfer to preferred polling stations, or update their personal details in preparation for future electoral events.

“A credible and up-to-date voter register remains the cornerstone of free, fair, and transparent elections,” said Ethekon. 

“We call on political parties, civil society, faith-based organisations and the media to support this national exercise by encouraging eligible citizens to take part.”

IEBC emphasised its commitment to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process and ensuring that every eligible Kenyan has a chance to participate in shaping the country’s democratic future. 

The exercise began, September 29  at constituency offices across Kenya — allowing eligible citizens to register, transfer or update their details ahead of the 2027 general election. 

The Commission also noted that registration centres (which double as polling stations during elections) had been mapped and that the process would gradually roll out wider when funding permits. 



