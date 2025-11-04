Only 90,000 register as voters in a month IEBC

IEBC resumed the continuous voter registration on September 29, 2025. Tana River County recorded lowest turnout at only 130 registrations. [File, Standard]

A month after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) resumed the continuous voter registration, only 90,020 people have been listed.

The slow pace in the exercise that kicked off on September 29 signals difficulties in hitting the six million target by the commission.

In its one-month status update on Sunday, the agency reported that as of October 31, 15,619 transfers and 188 updates had been recorded in the 290 constituency offices countrywide.

According to the report, Nairobi leads with 16,512 newly registered voters, followed by Kiambu with 9,917, and Machakos 4,026.

Other counties that have recoded relatively high numbers are Mombasa (3,967), Kitui (3,552), Murang’a (3,330), Nakuru (3,265), Meru (3,128), Kakamega (2,681), Kisii (2,366), Bungoma (2,351) and Kisumu (2,287).

Tana River County recorded lowest turnout at only 130 registrations.

Other counties with below 1,000 turnout include Mandera (965), Nandi (928), Taita Taveta (892), Nyandarua (828), Laikipia (739), Kericho (734), Tharaka Nithi (652), West Pokot (639), Garissa (600), Narok (504), Lamu (417), Nyamira (376), Turkana (363), Elgeyo Marakwet (330), Samburu (319), Isiolo (312) and Marasabit (284).

Nairobi also led in the votes transferred. Out of the 15, 619 transferred voters, 5,388 were recorded in Nairobi.

“The commission notes steady progress as more citizens take advantage of this opportunity

to register as new voters, transfer their registration to preferred polling stations, or update their details where necessary,” said Chairperson Erastus Ethekon.

At the beginning of the exercise, the commission said it aimed to enlist 6.3 million voters.

The Elections Observation Group had raised alarm over the slow progress in the exercise. The lobby blamed it on lack of targeted awareness creation, civic education and other interventions.

Ethekon noted that of the total targeted registrations, they anticipate youth to account for 70 per cent.

The IEBC is conducting the exercise in all constituency offices except for 24 electoral areas where by-elections are scheduled for November 27.

“The commission urges all stakeholders including political parties, civil society, faith-based organisations, and the media to support this national exercise by encouraging eligible citizens to register, verify their details, or transfer to their preferred polling stations,” said Ethekon.

The services available for voters during the CVR include new voter registration, correction or update of voter details, transfer of registration to a new polling station or constituency and verification of voter information.

To be eligible for registration, an individual must be a Kenyan citizen aged 18 years or older, hold a valid Kenyan national ID card or passport, have not been previously registered as a voter, have no conviction for an election-related offence within the past five years, and not be legally declared of unsound mind.

