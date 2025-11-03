Tanzania polls: AU Commission accused of applauding carnage

Supporters of ACT-Wazalendo (Alliance for Change and Transparency) party march past a Tanzanian Police vehicle during a protest in Kigoma, on October 30, 2025. [AFP]
The streets of Tanzania’s major towns, including the capital Dar es Salaam, have for the last few days been stained with blood and littered with bodies in what is the country’s deadliest election since independence.
