KMJA condemns Maua court chaos, accuses advocates of intimidation

KMJA President Stephen Radido. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (KMJA) has condemned what it termed mob-like, bullying, and utterly unacceptable conduct by a section of advocates at the Maua Law Courts on October 30.

In a statement, the association accused the advocates of storming courtrooms, mocking judicial officers, and engaging in cyberbullying and deliberate misinformation online.

“The scenes witnessed in Maua, where a serving Magistrate was accosted, her vehicle blocked, and inflammatory chants of ‘mwizi!’ hurled at her, inviting potential mob violence, represent a new and dangerous low in the relationship between the Bar and the Bench. This was not a peaceful protest; it was an act of intimidation and incitement,” KMJA said.

The statement follows demos by advocates on Thursday, October 30, in Maua, Meru County, condemning the increase in corruption cases within the court.

However, according to the association, the conduct violated the oath of advocates to uphold the rule of law and amounted to inciting the public against the Judiciary.

“The storming of courtrooms, the mocking of Judicial Officers from their very seats, and the littering of public spaces with defamatory placards are not the hallmarks of a profession dedicated to the rule of law. Those are the tactics of a mob intent on breaking down the very institution and ideals they took oath to uphold,” read the statement.

The association further faulted the advocates for bypassing established mechanisms for handling complaints against judicial officers, urging them to use proper channels, including the Judicial Service Commission and the Advocates Act and Bar-Bench committees.

“The solution cannot be found in chaos. “Let reason prevail over emotion. We invite them to engage through the proper channels. This is the mature, professional path that will ultimately make the Judiciary stronger," KMJA said.