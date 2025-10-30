×
The Standard

Kenya tightens border security amid unrest in Tanzania

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 30, 2025
Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo addressing the press at a past event. [Interior, X]

The Kenyan government has intensified security along its border with Tanzania following unrest sparked by Wednesday’s disputed general election, in a bid to prevent any spillover of violence into the country.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said security agencies have been placed on high alert to maintain peace and order at all border points.

Omollo urged residents in border regions to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands, warning that those inciting violence or engaging in illegal demonstrations would face firm action.

He further called on traders and transporters to cooperate with security officers to ensure business continuity and safe cross-border movement despite the heightened vigilance.

“If there are any inconveniences in terms of movement, officers at our points of entry and exit will provide guidance to ensure safety of lives and continuity of business,” he said.

Reports from Namanga and other One Stop Border Points indicated that some residents had staged demonstrations in solidarity with Tanzanian protesters disputing the election results.

Security has since been reinforced in Namanga, Taveta, Isebania, and Lunga Lunga to avert infiltration and safeguard trade.

“As a country, we have laws and regulations that guide protests and demonstrations. My appeal is that anyone wishing to participate in such activities must do so within the confines of the law,” Omollo emphasized

.

.

Digger Classified

The Standard
