The Standard

Kenya reaffirms commitment to human rights and rule of law

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 28, 2025
Anti-riot police rough up a protestor during the anti-government protests in Mathare. [Collins Kweyu, Standard]

Kenya has reiterated its dedication to upholding human rights and the rule of law in response to a joint communication from United Nations Special Rapporteurs on alleged violations by state authorities.

In a statement dated October 27, 2025, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi assured that Kenya remains firmly committed to its obligations under international and regional treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the 2010 Constitution.

Mudavadi said the concerns raised by the UN experts are being handled by independent constitutional bodies such as the Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

“To preserve the independence of these institutions and avoid prejudicing ongoing judicial and quasi-judicial processes, the government is constrained from providing detailed commentary on specific cases,” the statement read in part.

The response, delivered through Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva, Ambassador Fancy Too, underscored Kenya’s commitment as a member of the UN Human Rights Council to safeguard freedoms of speech, press, fair trial, and peaceful assembly.

Mudavadi further pointed to the country’s progressive constitution and robust Bill of Rights, which he described as among the most comprehensive frameworks for human rights protection globally.

He added that Kenya continues to foster a vibrant civil society, with more than 14,000 registered organizations operating freely across the country.

