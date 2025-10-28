12 people killed in Kwale aircraft crash

12 killed in Kwale aircraft crash.

Twelve people have been killed after an aircraft en route Kichwa Tembo in Maasai Mara from Diani crashed in the Kwale Simba area on Tuesday morning.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the incident, stating: “KCAA wishes to confirm that an aircraft, registration number 5Y-CCA, on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, crashed at 0530Z."

Kwale County Commissioner Steven Orinde also confirmed, saying all 12 victims of the ill-fated aircraft were foreign tourists heading to the Masai Mara.

"We are yet to establish their nationality, but they were all foreign tourists heading to Mara," said Orinde.

Mombasa Air Safari Limited later revealed the identity of the passengers onboard as 10, including 8 Hungarians, 2 Germans and 2 crew members.

Government agencies are at the scene of the accident to determine the cause and assess its impact.

Tuesday's crash follows a similar accident in August, in which six people were killed when an AMREF air ambulance crashed in Mwihoko, Kiambu County, shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport.

KCAA confirmed the aircraft's tragic fate, stating that it lost both radar and radio communication moments before going down. The aircraft was carrying four people on board: two crew members and two medical personnel. Arao expressed deep sadness over this tragic incident involving an air ambulance mission.