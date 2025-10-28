×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

12 people killed in Kwale aircraft crash

By Sharon Wanga | Oct. 28, 2025
12 killed in Kwale aircraft crash.

Twelve people have been killed after an aircraft en route Kichwa Tembo in Maasai Mara from Diani crashed in the Kwale Simba area on Tuesday morning.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirmed the incident, stating: “KCAA wishes to confirm that an aircraft, registration number 5Y-CCA, on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo, crashed at 0530Z."

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Kwale County Commissioner Steven Orinde also confirmed, saying all 12 victims of the ill-fated aircraft were foreign tourists heading to the Masai Mara.

"We are yet to establish their nationality, but they were all foreign tourists heading to Mara," said Orinde.

Mombasa Air Safari Limited later revealed the identity of the passengers onboard as 10, including 8 Hungarians, 2 Germans and 2 crew members.

Government agencies are at the scene of the accident to determine the cause and assess its impact.

Tuesday's crash follows a similar accident in August, in which six people were killed when an AMREF air ambulance crashed in Mwihoko, Kiambu County, shortly after taking off from Wilson Airport.

KCAA confirmed the aircraft's tragic fate, stating that it lost both radar and radio communication moments before going down. The aircraft was carrying four people on board: two crew members and two medical personnel. Arao expressed deep sadness over this tragic incident involving an air ambulance mission.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Diani Aircraft Crash Plane Crash Tourists Killed in Kwale Plane Crash Light Aircraft Crash
.

Latest Stories

Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Parliament watchdog pokes holes into Ruto's unrealistic budget math
Business
By Brian Ngugi
30 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
30 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Education
By Lewis Nyaundi
30 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
By Robert Wanjala Kituyi 30 mins ago
Why Tanzanians head to the polls under heavy cloud of defeat
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
By Willis Oketch and James Wanzala 30 mins ago
Cause of aircraft accident that killed 11 in Kwale revealed
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
By Lewis Nyaundi 30 mins ago
Grade 9 test sparks fears over return of KCPE competition
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 30 mins ago
Rescue my son from Russia war, Nakuru mother pleads with State
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved