Pentecostals says new Bill seeks to bar churches from criticizing government

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Oct. 25, 2025
President William Ruto and AIPCA Nyandarua North Diocese Bishop David Kibui (centre) during a church service in Nyandarua County on July 14, 2024. [PCS, Standard]

A section of churches now wants the Religious Organisations Bill 2024, which is currently undergoing public participation be withdrawn in totality.

Led by the Pentecostal Voice of Kenya (PVK), the churches argue that some of the clauses in the Bill will bar them from criticising the government on issues affecting members of the public.

Similarly, some clauses in the Bill state rigorous requirements for the registration of religious organizations like having 50 members and three office bearers who must have a Degree, diploma or certificate in theology.

Those intending to register a religious organisation, the Bill says, will be required to obtain a letter of recommendation from an Umbrella religious organization.

“Such requirements will only serve the interests of the established umbrella organisations, strip away doctrinal and operational independence of small and particularly the Pentecostal churches,” Pentecostal Voice of Kenya Secretary General, Habil Olembo stated

“It also, make difficult for people to form churches that align more with their religious faiths, doctrine and belief,” added Olembo

Clause 9 of the Bill establishes the Religious Affairs Commission which is tasked with formulating policy on religious affairs and monitoring compliance.

The Commission is proposed to comprise the Conference of Catholic Churches, National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) and Evangelical Alliance of Kenya.

Thus, the Pentecostals argue that the organisations do not represent the diversity of the church in the country, adding that they don’t represent them.

They add that this also limits the composition of the Commission to those who serve the interest of the state thus discriminating against the rest that do not subscribe to their religious doctrines and practices.

“The Bill sets out a series of off clauses that are hidden in vague terms and criminalise any association with political leadership of the country, spiritual deliverance and healing, offering of tithes, critiquing the practices of other religious organizations,” the Association

“The Bill is likely to be abused by rogue elements to frustrate, intimidate, threaten, and silence the church from speaking on issues affecting common mwananchi,” the Pentecostals added

