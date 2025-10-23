Oburu warns against stealing from Raila's grave

Raila Odinga’s family gathered at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Mausoleum in Kang’o Ka Jaramogi, Bondo, on Thursday, October 23. [Rodgers Otiso]

Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga has urged residents to respect the dead and refrain from taking items placed on graves, warning that such actions could attract a curse.

Oburu, the eldest son of the late Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, made the remarks on Thursday, October 23, at Kan’go during a brief prayer session marking the end of the mourning period for his late brother, Raila Odinga.

His comments followed reports that some mourners were spotted taking flower wreaths that had been laid at the late former Prime Minister's grave.

The wreaths, which had been placed by family members, dignitaries, and close friends during the emotional burial ceremony, were lifted and carried away by a few mourners who claimed they wanted to keep something to remember Odinga.

According to the mourners, the act was not out of disrespect but rather a heartfelt gesture symbolising how deeply the former ODM party leader had touched the lives of many across the nation.

"Let's respect the dead and don’t take away things that have been brought, like flowers. That can result in a curse," said Oburu.

During the same ceremony, which also marked the installation of Odinga's son, Raila Junior, as the family head, Oburu cautioned against barring people from mourning his late brother.

“Let’s welcome everyone who has come to mourn,” he said.

The lawmaker, who also serves as the interim ODM party leader, said the family welcomes all visitors who wish to pay their last respects.

He also called for unity and dignity as the community transitions from mourning to celebrating Odinga's life and legacy.