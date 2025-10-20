Senegal President Faye attends Mashujaa Day in Kitui

President William Ruto leads the nation in celebrating Mashujaa Day at Ithookwe Stadium on October 20, 2025. [PSC]

The 2025 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kitui drew thousands of Kenyans on Monday, October 20, with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye attending for the first time.

The event took place a day after the nation laid to rest former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and marked the debut of the newly built Ithookwe Stadium as a national venue.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki received President Faye at the stadium. Faye stood alongside President William Ruto to lead the celebrations that honoured Kenya’s heroes and heroines.

“This celebration shows the strength of friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Senegal,” said Faye.

Mozambique Prime Minister Maria Benvinda Levy participated in the ceremony, joining Kenyan leaders in paying tribute to freedom fighters and calling for national unity.

President Ruto led a moment of silence for Odinga and acknowledged his legacy. “We honour those who built this nation with sacrifice and vision,” noted Ruto.

The theme of this year’s celebrations was “Transforming Lives Through Sustainable Energy,” reflecting the government’s focus on renewable energy and regional development.

The event showcased Eastern Kenya’s heritage with more than 500 schoolchildren performing routines in national colours, forming shapes such as the sun and Africa.

Gospel and traditional artists from Ukambani, including Bosco Mulwa, entertained the crowd with patriotic songs.

Security was tight, with police and military officers securing the venue and traffic rerouted around Kitui town. Upgrades to the local airstrip supported dignitary arrivals.

Kenyans reflected on resilience and honoured everyday heroes such as health workers and the Kenya Defence Forces.

Social media carried messages of remembrance and pride, with many noting that heroism lives in daily acts of service. Schoolchildren paid tribute to Odinga by forming the words

“Shujaa Raila” and reciting a poem that moved the crowd to tears. President William Ruto arrive at Ithookwe Stadium on October 20, 2025. [PCS]

Top officials present included Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Cabinet Secretaries

Kipchumba Murkomen (Interior), Soipan Tuya (Defence), Salim Mvurya (Sports), David Kipchirchir (Roads), William Kabogo (Communcation), Whycliffe Oparanya (Cooperative and SMEs), Alfred Mutua (Labour) and Dorcas Oduor (Attorney Genera). Principal Secretaries Raymond Omollo (Interior), Jonathan Mueke

(Livestock), Paul Ronoh (Agriculture) and Juma Mukhwana (Industry) also attended.