Senegal's President Faye joins Kenyans in celebrating Mashujaa Day

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 20, 2025
President William Ruto (Left) shares a light moment with Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at Ithookwe Stadium on October 20, 2025. [PCS]

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, the guest of honour at this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations, joined Kenyans at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County.

President Faye, who arrived in Kenya on Saturday evening, was warmly received at the stadium by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki amid pomp and pageantry.

His presence highlighted the growing partnership between Nairobi and Dakar in trade, governance, and continental unity.

The visiting Head of State joined thousands of Kenyans in honouring the nation’s heroes and heroines, those who fought for independence and continue to shape Kenya’s development story.

During his State visit, President Faye will hold bilateral talks with President Ruto focusing on trade, investment, and youth empowerment.

Both leaders are keen to explore new areas of cooperation, including renewable energy, education, and digital innovation, key pillars of Africa’s transformation agenda.

President William Ruto arrived shortly before 9:00 a.m. to lead the national celebrations, which featured patriotic songs, traditional dances, and vibrant military parades celebrating Kenya’s unity and resilience.

Thousands of citizens filled the stadium, waving miniature  Kenyan flags and cheering as the day’s proceedings unfolded.

Ruto is expected to address the nation later, highlighting Kenya’s progress, ongoing economic reforms, and the government’s efforts to empower citizens in the spirit of Mashujaa Day.

