×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

IN PICTURES: Kisumu mourns Baba in style

By David Njaaga | Oct. 18, 2025

Kisumu was on Saturday turned into a sea of emotion and colour as thousands of mourners gathered at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium to pay their last respects to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, fondly known as Baba.

A push and pull ensues between security officers and mourners lining up to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, on October 18, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

A push and pull unfolds between security officers and mourners lining up to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, on October 18, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Mourners at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu follow proceedings ahead of the public viewing of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s body. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Mourners line up at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [Olivia Odhiambo, Standard]

Several mourners receive first aid after sustaining injuries in a scuffle with security officers while lining up to view the body of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, on October 18, 2025. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Women from Kisii County gather at Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu to mourn former Prime Minister Raila Odinga. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Raila Odinga Kisumu Public Viewing Raila Farewell
.

Latest Stories

France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
France's ex-president Sarkozy goes to jail
Europe
By AFP
28 mins ago
Life and death teach us to build what truly matters beyond a fleeting world
Opinion
By Rev Edward Buri
34 mins ago
He chose the forest over votes, now let each of us plant 80 trees
Opinion
By Isaac Kalua Green
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
By Biketi Kikechi 2 hrs ago
How Baba battled to win the Mulembe nation after Wamalwa
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
By Macharia Kamau 3 hrs ago
Why Kenyans should brace for higher electricity bills this month
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
By Amos Kareithi 3 hrs ago
What made Raila the man he turned out to be
I don't regret my life, Raila said
By Killiad Sinide 3 hrs ago
I don't regret my life, Raila said
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved