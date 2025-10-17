Who are the Heads of State and dignitaries at Raila Odinga's State funeral?

Ethiopia President Taye Atske Sellasie is received at JKIA, Nairobi by Health CS Aden Duale. [MoH]

Ethiopian President Taye Selassie and Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are the only sitting Heads of State attending the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The two leaders arrived in Nairobi on Friday morning and were received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Tanzania’s Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango and South Sudan’s Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng are also in attendance.

The dignitaries paid their last respects shortly after 10 am, following the arrival of Odinga’s body at Nyayo Stadium.

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, who helped broker the peace deal that led to the formation of the Grand Coalition Government after the 2007 General Election, is among the foreign leaders present. He was received at JKIA by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Raila State funeral: Ethiopia President Taye Atske Selassie, Somalia’s Sheikh Mohamud, Tanzania and South Sudan VPs Philip Mpango, Rebecca Nyandeng, and some foreign ministers among dignitaries at Nyayo Stadium. pic.twitter.com/mJgtoiaT4x — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) October 17, 2025

Rwanda is represented by its Interior Minister, Vincent Biruta. In a condolence message on Thursday, President Paul Kagame said Rwanda stands in solidarity with Kenya as it mourns its former Prime Minister.

“His lifelong dedication to public service and his steadfast commitment to democracy, justice, and unity in Kenya and across Africa will be remembered for generations to come,” Kagame said.

Several ambassadors and foreign ministers are also attending the ceremony to honor Odinga, who maintained close diplomatic ties across the continent.

The presence of Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame had been expected, but the three did not attend.

Odinga’s body arrived at Nyayo Stadium around 9:45 am, atop a military gun carriage after lying in state at Parliament Buildings for most of the morning.

A public viewing is expected from noon to allow more Kenyans to pay their respects. The body will later be moved to his Karen home for an overnight vigil before being taken to Kisumu County tomorrow.

Another public viewing will be held at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, on Saturday, October 18, before the procession continues to his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County.

Odinga will be laid to rest on Sunday at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo.