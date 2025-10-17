×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Who are the Heads of State and dignitaries at Raila Odinga's State funeral?

By Betty Njeru | Oct. 17, 2025
Ethiopia President Taye Atske Sellasie is received at JKIA, Nairobi by Health CS Aden Duale. [MoH]

Ethiopian President Taye Selassie and Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud are the only sitting Heads of State attending the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

The two leaders arrived in Nairobi on Friday morning and were received at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Tanzania’s Vice President Philip Isdor Mpango and South Sudan’s Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng are also in attendance.

The dignitaries paid their last respects shortly after 10 am, following the arrival of Odinga’s body at Nyayo Stadium.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete, who helped broker the peace deal that led to the formation of the Grand Coalition Government after the 2007 General Election, is among the foreign leaders present. He was received at JKIA by Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Rwanda is represented by its Interior Minister, Vincent Biruta. In a condolence message on Thursday, President Paul Kagame said Rwanda stands in solidarity with Kenya as it mourns its former Prime Minister.

“His lifelong dedication to public service and his steadfast commitment to democracy, justice, and unity in Kenya and across Africa will be remembered for generations to come,” Kagame said.

Several ambassadors and foreign ministers are also attending the ceremony to honor Odinga, who maintained close diplomatic ties across the continent.

The presence of Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame had been expected, but the three did not attend.

Odinga’s body arrived at Nyayo Stadium around 9:45 am, atop a military gun carriage after lying in state at Parliament Buildings for most of the morning.

A public viewing is expected from noon to allow more Kenyans to pay their respects. The body will later be moved to his Karen home for an overnight vigil before being taken to Kisumu County tomorrow.

Another public viewing will be held at Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu, on Saturday, October 18, before the procession continues to his rural home in Bondo, Siaya County.

Odinga will be laid to rest on Sunday at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Ethiopia President Taye Atske Sellasie Somalia President Hassan Mohamud Raila Odinga State Funeral Nyayo Stadium
.

Latest Stories

Baba has left a deep hole that will remain unfilled for decades
Baba has left a deep hole that will remain unfilled for decades
Opinion
By Kamotho Waiganjo
52 mins ago
CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
Politics
By Ted Malanda
52 mins ago
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
National
By Okumu Modachi
52 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
By Ted Malanda 52 mins ago
CGH? Given Raila's stature just imagine if he became president
Tears, tributes as Raila's journey ends at Nyayo
By Irene Githinji 52 mins ago
Tears, tributes as Raila's journey ends at Nyayo
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
By Okumu Modachi 52 mins ago
Nation bids bye to Jakom in a sea of flags and tears
From Saitoti to Kindiki: Raila's quiet eclipse of Kenya's deputies
By Biketi Kikechi 52 mins ago
From Saitoti to Kindiki: Raila's quiet eclipse of Kenya's deputies
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved