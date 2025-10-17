Kenyans throng Nyayo Stadium to bid farewell to Raila Odinga

Mourners at Nyayo National Stadium for Raila Odinga State funeral service. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Thousands of mourners have already arrived at Nyayo Stadium for the state funeral of the former Prime Minister Raila Odinga even as security is beefed up in various parts of Nairobi.

Odinga’s body is currently lying in state at Parliament buildings having arrived in the morning in a military procession, from the Lee Funeral Home.

Mourners at Nyayo National Stadium. (Collins Oduor, Standard)





President William Ruto, Chief Justice Martha Koome, Speakers of Parliament are among dignitaries who will pay homage to the veteran politician before the body makes its way to Nyayo Stadium.

First Lady Rachel Ruto is also present.

According to the National Funeral Committee, the funeral service was to kick off at 8am and end by noon. Mourners at Nyayo National Stadium. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

At least seven heads of state have confirmed attendance in addition to several members of the diplomatic corps and Odinga’s large network of associates.

Among the leaders at the Nyayo Stadium are Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Mining and Blue Economy Hassan Joho, Labour Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua, Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, among other senators and Diplomats.

Mourners at Nyayo National Stadium. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka also present at Nyayo for the state funeral and former president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenyans at Nyayo Stadium wave white handkerchiefs to celebrate the late former PM Raila Odinga pic.twitter.com/ad4FlTfB6w October 17, 2025

At 9:35AM Raila’s body leaves Parliament Buildings in a procession and President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto arrive at Nyayo stadium.

The family of the premier has also arrived at Nyayo.

At 9:45AM Raila Odinga’s body arrives at Nyayo Stadium, makes a lap of honour atop a military gun carriage around the facility as thousands of mourners pay last respects.

Other dignitaries present at Nyayo Stadium are Ethiopia President Taye Atske Selassie, Somalia’s Sheikh Mohamud, Tanzania and South Sudan VPs Philip Mpango, Rebecca Nyandeng, and other foreign ministers.

The church service is led by the Anglican Church presided over by Bishop David Kodia during the electric crowd chanting songs of praise for the late former Minister.