Mercurial Agwambo's moves that left friend and foe baffled

From left: Kisumu Deputy Governor Mathews Owili, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Prof Adama Oloo during the Piny Luo Festival in Migwena Siaya, on December 31, 2024. [File, Standard]
Between his omniscience and restlessness resided Raila Odinga’s destiny. It defined his often brief and fleeting political partnerships that have been characterised with elements of dominance and political duplicity.
