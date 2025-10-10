City Hall says staff who jumped to death from 6th floor was under investigation

A Nairobi County enforcement officer who jumped to death from the sixth of City Hall Annex in May this year was being investigated for claims of extorting members of the public.

The deceased, Oscar Mungai Kanyi, jumped from the City Hall Annex on May, 30, 2025 and landed on the pavement ending his life on the spot.

The findings were tabled before the Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee after the conclusion of the investigations that was being conducted by the County Investigations department.

It also emerged that on the fateful day, Mungai was not supposed to be on duty but he was arrested in connection with collecting money from a member of the public, the report says.

According to the report, before the incident, there were several complaints from members of the public that they were being extorted by fake county inspectorate officers within the city centre.

“Available information is that the perpetrators of the extortion in pretext of enforcing county bylaws was being carried out by persons some of whom don county uniforms, “ Frank Masaka, Director Investigations and information analyisis stated in the report

Adding that, “among the recent cases include a complaint reported on May 21 where a victim narrated how two people, one in county inspectorate uniform extorted Sh6,000 along Muindi-Mbingu Street,” the reported stated

On 27 May, 2025 Simon Ndungu was arrested along the street and his accomplice who was in County inspectorate uniform but escaped after being identified by the complainant.

“On May 31, 2025 investigating officers from the Investigations and information analysis department were on duty within the city centre when they detected a case of possible impersonation along Moi Avenue,"Masaka added

It is stated that the officers responded and managed to arrest Joseph Muchiri, a member of the public and the deceased Constable Oscar Mungai Kanyi who was in full county inspectorate uniform yet he was on leave.

Upon arrest of the two, they were escorted to City Hall Annex 6th floor for questioning and that is when the deceased, Mungai jumped through the window and landed on the roof of the second floor in a bid to escape.

“While on the roof of the second floor, the deceased further attempted to get to the ground but unfortunately fell to the ground and died on the spot,”

Not long ago Digital taxi operators at the Nairobi city centre have reported that county askaris were robbing them in broad daylight.

The operators said this happens mostly when they are picking or dropping their customers at the city centre.

Some of the drivers said, once an officer gets into their taxis, they demand between Sh5, 000 and Sh10,000 bribe.

“It has been like that for several months now. The askari pounce on us when dropping clients or picking them. This is plain theft,” James Wamae, a digital taxi driver said.

“Unlike matatus, taxis don’t have designated dropping or picking areas but when the officers get into the vehicle they come up with all kinds of rules and bylaws,” he explained.

The driver says traffic marshals within the city falsely accuse them of not having operation licences, stepping on yellow lines among other lies.