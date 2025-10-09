×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Ruto pledges inclusive leadership as COMESA chairperson

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 9, 2025
President William Ruto during the 24th COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government, Nairobi. [PCS]

Kenya has officially assumed the chairmanship of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), marking a new phase in the regional bloc’s pursuit of economic integration and growth.

President William Ruto, who took over the mantle during the 24th COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government in Nairobi, said he accepted the role “with gratitude, humility, and a deep sense of duty.”

He praised outgoing chairperson, Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, for his leadership, which he said had driven remarkable progress within the bloc.

“I pledge to build on his achievements and work with every Member State as a committed and collaborative partner. Together, we will advance COMESA’s vision of shared prosperity, deeper integration, and true transformation,” Ruto said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The President urged African nations to transform COMESA into a digital, dynamic, and inclusive regional bloc that reflects the promise of a rising Africa.

Kenya’s tenure begins at a critical time as the 21-member bloc seeks to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery, boost intra-African trade, and strengthen regional value chains through innovation and digital inclusion.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

COMESA President William Ruto Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye
.

Latest Stories

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
23 mins ago
KPA workers split amid demand for pay increase
National
By Patrick Beja
23 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
Education
By Standard Team
23 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
By Michael Ndonye 23 mins ago
Matiang'i will most likely be Ruto's running mate in 2027
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
By Brian Otieno 23 mins ago
East African leaders accused of uniting against State critics
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
By Standard Team 23 mins ago
Students bear brunt as State, lecturers lock horns over pay
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
By Fred Kibor 23 mins ago
How Kaptagat's green model has revived forests, boosted incomes
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved