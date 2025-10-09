Ruto pledges inclusive leadership as COMESA chairperson

President William Ruto during the 24th COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government, Nairobi. [PCS]

Kenya has officially assumed the chairmanship of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA), marking a new phase in the regional bloc’s pursuit of economic integration and growth.

President William Ruto, who took over the mantle during the 24th COMESA Summit of Heads of State and Government in Nairobi, said he accepted the role “with gratitude, humility, and a deep sense of duty.”

He praised outgoing chairperson, Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiye, for his leadership, which he said had driven remarkable progress within the bloc.

“I pledge to build on his achievements and work with every Member State as a committed and collaborative partner. Together, we will advance COMESA’s vision of shared prosperity, deeper integration, and true transformation,” Ruto said.

The President urged African nations to transform COMESA into a digital, dynamic, and inclusive regional bloc that reflects the promise of a rising Africa.

Kenya’s tenure begins at a critical time as the 21-member bloc seeks to accelerate post-pandemic economic recovery, boost intra-African trade, and strengthen regional value chains through innovation and digital inclusion.