Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died in Haiti, has been laid to rest

By Victor Nzuma | Oct. 3, 2025
Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died inline of duty in Haiti. [File, Standard]

A tense atmosphere engulfed Kyakatolwe village in Kola ward of Machakos town constituency where thousands of mourners turned up for the burial of Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died inline of duty in Haiti.

Nzuve  lost his life in accident about a month ago. Jackson Kangani a senior officer who represented the National Police Service assured the family of total cooperation in ensuring benefits of the late officer were processed.

"From now on l will be consistently co ordinating with the family of our fallen officer till all his benefits are availed," he said.

Nzuve has left behind a widow and two children who are  both in school. Among other mourners who attended the funeral included machakos deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi, and former Machakos town MP Victor Munyaka.

Mr Mwangangi called upon the police leadership to ensure the officer's benefits are released on time to avoid inconveniences that normally affect families who have lost their kin.

"In this case let the police headquarters tighten their belts and reduce many pending unresolved compensation claims," he said.

Dr Munyaka condemned the Haiti violence that not only inconvenienced lives of the citizens of the country but also attracted outside casualties like the case of fallen Nzuve.

He said any government encouraging use of goons to resolve issues was doomed to fail completely. 

