Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya

Body of police officer Kennedy Mutuko Nzuve, who died in a road accident in Haiti three weeks ago, arrives at JKIA, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard].

After weeks of anguish, the family of Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died in Haiti, has finally received the opportunity to have his body returned home.

The remains of Corporal Mutuku were flown to Kenya and landed at around 9 pm on Friday, September 26, and were received by police spokesperson Michael Muchiri alongside some of his colleagues in the service and family members.

Mutuku, 41, died on August 31 after an armored vehicle overturned during a towing operation on Kenscoff-Petion-Ville road at Perlerin 9, Haiti. He was taken to Lambert Sante Hospital, where he later passed on.

He was part of Kenya’s third contingent deployed to the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) in the Caribbean nation.

According to the family, "It is now a bit of a relief for us as a family because you know there have been so many speculations all over that maybe it's not there that it's not coming, but finally it's here."

"It has really been agonizing, even though we thank God for this far that we have been able to receive one of us and we are praying for the grace of God to be sufficient to us," added family spokesperson, Stephen Mutuku Peter.

Mutuku's remains will be preserved at Chiromo Mortuary, awaiting a burial scheduled for Thursday next week.

His death becomes the third casualty since Kenya’s deployment to Haiti began last year.