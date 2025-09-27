×
Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya

By Okumu Modachi | Sep. 27, 2025
Body of police officer Kennedy Mutuko Nzuve, who died in a road accident in Haiti three weeks ago, arrives at JKIA, Nairobi. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard].

After weeks of anguish, the family of Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, who died in Haiti, has finally received the opportunity to have his body returned home.

The remains of Corporal Mutuku were flown to Kenya and landed at around 9 pm on Friday, September 26, and were received by police spokesperson Michael Muchiri alongside some of his colleagues in the service and family members.

Mutuku, 41, died on August 31 after an armored vehicle overturned during a towing operation on Kenscoff-Petion-Ville road at Perlerin 9, Haiti. He was taken to Lambert Sante Hospital, where he later passed on.

He was part of Kenya’s third contingent deployed to the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSSM) in the Caribbean nation.

According to the family, "It is now a bit of a relief for us as a family because you know there have been so many speculations all over that maybe it's not there that it's not coming, but finally it's here."

"It has really been agonizing, even though we thank God for this far that we have been able to receive one of us and we are praying for the grace of God to be sufficient to us," added family spokesperson, Stephen Mutuku Peter.

Mutuku's remains will be preserved at Chiromo Mortuary, awaiting a burial scheduled for Thursday next week.

His death becomes the third casualty since Kenya’s deployment to Haiti began last year.

Raila : Political superstar who keeps winning without winning
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
2 hrs ago
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
Uhuru's dilemma and Matiang'i's anti-climax
Politics
By Biketi Kikechi
2 hrs ago
.

Doublespeak: Ruto preaches water abroad and gulps wine back home
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
From streets to ballots: IEBC seeks to register 6m Gen Z voters
By Ndungu Gachane and Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
Gen Zs seek to alter the country's political matrix as IEBC kicks off voter registration
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Will Raila support Ruto in 2027?
By Barrack Muluka 2 hrs ago
