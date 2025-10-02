Murkomen urges Judiciary to lift order on police recruitment

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appealed to the Judiciary to lift a court order that halted the ongoing police recruitment exercise, stressing that the country urgently needs more officers to safeguard its security.

Speaking at the Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Nairobi shortly after the ruling, Murkomen acknowledged the suspension but expressed optimism that the matter would be resolved quickly.

“I believe that will be sorted. I wish I could call the judge directly to understand the consequences of such an order stopping recruitment of police, something that has never happened in the last four years,” he said.

Murkomen argued that the recruitment was a matter of national urgency, noting that many officers had retired or passed away, leaving critical gaps in the service

The CS warned that delays could undermine security, including preparations for future elections.

“We need to replace those officers and bring in energetic recruits who can be trained on time. This is not just about filling numbers, it is about securing our country,” Murkomen added.

He urged the Judiciary to weigh the security implications of the suspension, while reiterating his respect for the courts.

Already, the National Police Service, through its Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga has announced the postponement of the recruitment following the court order.

"New date will be announced later," Muchiri said in a statement.

The recruitment exercise was set to begin tomorrow, October 3, in various counties as part of government efforts to expand the police service in line with rising security demands and population growth.

However, Justice Hellen Wasilwa issued an interim conservatory order halting the process following a petition by former MP John Harun Mwau against the Inspector General of Police and the National Police Service Commission.