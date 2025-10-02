×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Murkomen urges Judiciary to lift order on police recruitment

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 2, 2025

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has appealed to the Judiciary to lift a court order that halted the ongoing police recruitment exercise, stressing that the country urgently needs more officers to safeguard its security.

Speaking at the Jukwaa la Usalama forum in Nairobi shortly after the ruling, Murkomen acknowledged the suspension but expressed optimism that the matter would be resolved quickly.

“I believe that will be sorted. I wish I could call the judge directly to understand the consequences of such an order stopping recruitment of police, something that has never happened in the last four years,” he said.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Murkomen argued that the recruitment was a matter of national urgency, noting that many officers had retired or passed away, leaving critical gaps in the service

The CS warned that delays could undermine security, including preparations for future elections.

“We need to replace those officers and bring in energetic recruits who can be trained on time. This is not just about filling numbers, it is about securing our country,” Murkomen added.

He urged the Judiciary to weigh the security implications of the suspension, while reiterating his respect for the courts.

Already, the National Police Service, through its Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga has announced the postponement of the recruitment following the court order.

"New date will be announced later," Muchiri said in a statement.

The recruitment exercise was set to begin tomorrow, October 3, in various counties as part of government efforts to expand the police service in line with rising security demands and population growth.

However, Justice Hellen Wasilwa issued an interim conservatory order halting the process following a petition by former MP John Harun Mwau against the Inspector General of Police and the National Police Service Commission.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Police Recruitment Kipchumba Murkomen National Police Service
.

Latest Stories

Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Opinion
By Eric Nyadimo
1 hr ago
Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
1 hr ago
IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
By Anne Atieno and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved