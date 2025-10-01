×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Another Kenyan rescued after being recruited into Russian military

By Mate Tongola | Oct. 1, 2025
The PS commended the Kenyan Mission in Moscow for the effort to rescue and repatriate the Kenyans.

The government has rescued another Kenyan who had been irregularly enslited to serve in the Russian military.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei on Tuesday confirmed that Kevin Kariuki Nduma is the third Kenyan to be freed from the dangerous situation and is on his way back home.

“A third Kenyan, Kevin Kariuki Nduma, irregularly conscripted to serve in the Russian military, is on his way back home. I commend our Mission in Moscow for the effort to rescue and repatriate Kenyans caught in this unfortunate and dangerous situation,” Sing’Oei posted on his X platform.

He cautioned Kenyans to be vigilant when seeking jobs abroad, urging them to verify the authenticity of foreign employment contracts and seek guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially the Diaspora State Department.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

The government has raised concerns over Kenyans being lured overseas with promises of lucrative jobs, only to end up conscripted into military service in conflict zones. 

Nairobi has consistently warned against fraudulent recruitment schemes, particularly in high-risk regions.

Nduma’s case is the third to be resolved by Kenyan authorities amid growing concerns about human trafficking and irregular recruitment linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

On September 27, Sing’Oei also announced the rescue and repatriation of three other Kenyans trapped in the conflict.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Russian Military Kenyans Rescued
.

Latest Stories

With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
With effective regulation, our nuclear future is bright and safe
Opinion
By Edick Anyanga
4 hrs ago
We'll do everything to make police recruitment graft-free
Opinion
By Douglas Kanja
4 hrs ago
Voters are now wiser; it will not be business as usual in 2027
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
By Emmanuel Kipchumba 4 hrs ago
Deadly gamble: Little to show as Kenyan-led Haiti mission is replaced by UN
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
By Edwin Nyarangi and Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
University lecturers strike talks stall amid Sh7.9b standoff
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
By Josphat Thiongó 4 hrs ago
Revealed: How Sports Kenya spent Sh607 million on ghost stadiums
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
New Ketraco power projects spark tendering transparency concerns
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved