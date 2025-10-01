Another Kenyan rescued after being recruited into Russian military

The PS commended the Kenyan Mission in Moscow for the effort to rescue and repatriate the Kenyans.

The government has rescued another Kenyan who had been irregularly enslited to serve in the Russian military.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei on Tuesday confirmed that Kevin Kariuki Nduma is the third Kenyan to be freed from the dangerous situation and is on his way back home.

“A third Kenyan, Kevin Kariuki Nduma, irregularly conscripted to serve in the Russian military, is on his way back home. I commend our Mission in Moscow for the effort to rescue and repatriate Kenyans caught in this unfortunate and dangerous situation,” Sing’Oei posted on his X platform.

He cautioned Kenyans to be vigilant when seeking jobs abroad, urging them to verify the authenticity of foreign employment contracts and seek guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, especially the Diaspora State Department.

The government has raised concerns over Kenyans being lured overseas with promises of lucrative jobs, only to end up conscripted into military service in conflict zones.

Nairobi has consistently warned against fraudulent recruitment schemes, particularly in high-risk regions.

Nduma’s case is the third to be resolved by Kenyan authorities amid growing concerns about human trafficking and irregular recruitment linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

On September 27, Sing’Oei also announced the rescue and repatriation of three other Kenyans trapped in the conflict.