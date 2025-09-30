×
Expect sunny, dry conditions across most areas - weatherman

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 30, 2025
Counties such as Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Trans Nzoia, and Uasin Gishu are likely to experience morning rains.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has released its weekly forecast for September 30 to October 6, 2025, projecting sunny and dry conditions across most parts of the country.

However, rains are expected in several regions, particularly the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and parts of North-western Kenya, where isolated heavy downpours may occur.

Counties such as Kakamega, Bungoma, Kericho, Trans Nzoia, and Uasin Gishu are likely to experience morning rains, while Turkana and Samburu may see scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons and nights. 

In the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, including Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kiambu, and Nairobi, cloudy mornings will give way to sunny intervals, with afternoon showers expected in some areas, especially later in the week.

North-eastern and South-eastern lowlands, including Marsabit, Mandera, Garissa, Kitui, and Machakos, are forecast to remain largely dry, though occasional showers may develop in select areas. 

Coastal counties such as Mombasa, Kilifi, and Lamu will experience sunny spells, punctuated by light morning showers in some locations.

Daytime temperatures above 30°C are expected along the Coast, North-eastern, and North-western regions, while night-time temperatures may drop below 10°C in parts of the Highlands and Central Rift Valley.

A review of the previous week (September 22–28) showed rainfall in counties such as Bungoma, Kakamega, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, and Nyandarua. 

Daytime temperatures rose in most areas, while night-time readings varied, dropping in Laikipia, Voi, and Kitui but rising in Kericho, Kisumu, and Kakamega.

