Tourists denied park entry despite free-day offer

Nakuru residents camp at the gate as vehicles are barred from entry of Lake Nakuru National Park during Park Free Entry day on September 27, 2025. [Daniel Chege, Standard]

Hundreds of local and international tourists were left stranded Saturday after being barred from entering Lake Nakuru National Park, despite the day being declared a free-entry day across all national parks in Kenya.

Visitors, including families with children who had travelled in matatus, buses, tour vehicles, and private cars, were disappointed by the sudden closure. Many Nakuru residents were unaware of a last-minute notice issued by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), which barred access only to Lake Nakuru, while all other KWS-managed parks across the country remained open.

“I have just been informed that a notice was issued last night blocking access. I wish that had been communicated earlier, so many people here didn’t know,” said Paul Lekitela, who had cancelled a trip to Lodwar to take his two children to the park. Even after offering to pay for entry, he was turned away.

“The security personnel said there were rumours of possible riots and that they were acting to prevent chaos. They also mentioned receiving the communication very late,” he added.

Benson Juma, who had travelled with his family of five, criticised the decision, calling it poorly handled and damaging to Kenya’s image, especially in front of international tourists. “Three tour vans with foreigners were turned away. What message are we sending?” he asked.

According to KWS, the closure followed a brief protest by the family of Brian Odhiambo, a fisherman believed to have been killed inside the park on January 18, 2025. In a Friday notice, KWS announced that both the Main Gate (Flamingo area) and Lanet Gate would remain closed. Visitors with prepaid eCitizen tickets were advised to use Nderit Gate in Barnabas between 6am and 6pm.

Nairobians throng Nairobi National Park as Kenyans enjoy Free Entry Park Day. September 27, 2025 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Crowds flock park

In contrast, parks near Nairobi experienced overwhelming turnout as citizens took full advantage of the free-entry initiative.

By Saturday morning, Nairobi National Park had already surpassed its usual weekend attendance. However, entry was restricted to Kenyan citizens, and those without national ID cards were denied access to the Nairobi Safari Walk, National Park, and the Animal Orphanage.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, was aimed at allowing all Kenyans, especially those who cannot typically afford park fees, to connect with the country's natural heritage. It coincided with World Tourism Day, themed: “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

Promoting Conservation

“This initiative is an opportunity for every Kenyan to reconnect with our breathtaking wildlife heritage and deepen our collective commitment to conservation,” said Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, via her official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“By opening the gates to these iconic species, we aim to foster a greater appreciation of Kenya’s rich biodiversity and inspire a shared responsibility to protect it for future generations,” she added.

At the Nairobi Safari Walk and Orphanage, visitors enjoyed up-close views of caged animals, with many taking videos and photos. Even by 3:00pm, large crowds continued arriving.

Security was tight, with KWS staff and rangers managing the crowds. Ambulances from the Kenya Police and private facilities, including Nairobi West Hospital, were on standby. However, the massive turnout caused heavy traffic along Lang’ata Road as thousands flocked to the park.

[Reports by Daniel Chege, Julius Chepkwony and James Wanzala]