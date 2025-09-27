Uproar after Lake Nakuru excluded from free entry on World Tourism Day

Tens camp outside Lake Nakuru National Park gate, hoping for entry amid heavy police presence. [Julius Chepkwony, Standard]

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) announcement that Lake Nakuru National Park will not be part of this year’s free-entry World Tourism Day celebrations has triggered outrage online.

In a statement yesterday, KWS said only visitors with prepaid e-Citizen tickets would be allowed entry through the Nderit Gate between 6am and 6pm. The main gate at Flamingo area and the Lanet Gate would remain closed.

“The public is hereby notified that there shall be no free entry to Lake Nakuru National Park tomorrow, Saturday, September 27, 2025. Only customers with prepaid eCitizen tickets will be allowed in,” said KWS Director General Erustus Kanga.

The decision has drawn criticism from the public, rights groups, and reignited calls by the family of Brian Odhiambo, who disappeared in January after allegedly being arrested by KWS officers.

Kenyans questioned why Lake Nakuru National Park was the only park excluded, despite it being a KWS-managed park, amid reports earlier in the week of planned protests over Odhiambo’s disappearance in January 2025.

Lake Nakuru National Park remained closed today despite earlier announcements of free access for Kenyans.



Video by Daniel Chege pic.twitter.com/R7wzsGfohb — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) September 27, 2025

Vocal Africa’s Hussain Khalid accused KWS of reneging on its earlier promise of free entry, noting that Odhiambo’s family had planned to use the occasion to continue their search.

“The question is why? What are they hiding in that park?” Khalid posed. He urged Kenyans to join the family in demanding accountability.

“Please come in large numbers to help me find my husband,” Odhiambo’s wife pleaded in a video shared online. Adding that their children still ask about their father.

As of 1 Mp on Saturday, activist Hussein Khalid is seen outside the Lake Nakuru National Park in the company of Brian Odhiambo’s family.

Ecologist and conservation policy scholar Mordecai Ogada also called on Tourism Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano to explain why Lake Nakuru was singled out.

“Doing this without valid reasons raises more suspicion. We are not fools. Justice will catch up with those trying to cover up,” said X user Job Mwaura.

In May this year, Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibellion granted bail of Sh100,000 or an alternative bond of Sh300,000 to six KWS officers linked to Odhiambo’s disappearance. The court also ordered KWS to cooperate with investigators and provide relevant records.

Odhiambo was last seen on January 18 after being arrested in Kivumbini estate. Earlier this month, two witnesses told the court they saw KWS officers arrest, assault, and torture him.

Court has since summoned two senior officers from Lake Nakuru National Park to testify.