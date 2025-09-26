×
KWS cancels free entry to Lake Nakuru National Park

By Esther Nyambura | Sep. 26, 2025
KWS cancels free entry to Lake Nakuru National Park. [File, Standard]

While Kenyans will enjoy free access to national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries across the country on Saturday, September 27, Lake Nakuru National Park will remain an exception.

On Friday, the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) announced that there will be no free entry to the park during this year’s World Tourism Day celebrations.

In a statement, KWS said only visitors with prepaid eCitizen tickets will be allowed entry, and only through the Nderit Gate between 6:00 am and 6:00 pm. Both the Main Gate (Flamingo area) and Lanet Gate will remain closed.

“The public is hereby notified that there shall be no free entry to Lake Nakuru National Park tomorrow, Saturday, 27th September 2025. Only customers with prepaid eCitizen tickets will be allowed in,” said KWS Director General Dr. Erustus Kanga.

The move follows calls by the family of Brian Odhiambo, who disappeared after being arrested by KWS officers in January. The family had urged Kenyans to join them at the park to intensify the search for him.

In videos seen by The Standard, Odhiambo's mother pleaded: "Please come in huge numbers to help me find my son," while his wife added that their children still ask for their father.

According to them, World Tourism Day will be less about celebrations and more about a search that has now stretched nine months.

